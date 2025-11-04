ZEISS India, in collaboration with Bapat Optics, inaugurates ZEISS VISION CENTER in Pune, Maharashtra

Pune, 04th November 2025: ZEISS, a global pioneer in optics and optoelectronics with a legacy spanning over 178 years, in partnership with Bapat Optics is proud to announce the opening of its 2nd ZEISS VISION CENTER in Pune. This new launch reinforces ZEISS India’s commitment to providing cutting-edge, premium eye care solutions to communities in and around Pune.

Located at shop no 2 Casablanca, G. A. Appasaheb Kulkarni Path, opposite Karishma Society, Kothrud, Pune, the 1,000 sq.ft. ZEISS VISION CENTER by Bapat Optics offers customers a truly state-of-the-art eyewear experience. The center features a curated selection of premium frames and is equipped with advanced vision care technologies, including the ZEISS VISUFIT 1000 for precise 3D digital centration and the ZEISS VISUCORE 500 for fast and accurate eye examinations. These innovations enable optometrists to deliver personalized lens solutions tailored to everyone’s needs.

Speaking at the inauguration, Rishikesh Bapat, Director, Bapat Optics., said, “Raising awareness about the importance of eye care is essential in today’s fast-paced world. Partnering with ZEISS to launch this VISION CENTER is a privilege, as it allows us to bring world-class innovation and precision eye care closer to the community. ZEISS has always been synonymous with accuracy and trust, and together we are confident this initiative will make a meaningful difference in people’s lives.” Mr. Rohan Paul, Business Head – India and Neighboring Markets, Vision Care, ZEISS India, added, “The launch of our ZEISS VISION CENTER in Pune marks an important milestone for us. It brings together ZEISS’s cutting-edge optical technology with personalized consultations and premium eyewear choices. We are delighted to offer the residents of Pune superior vision solutions and distinctive style, setting a new benchmark in eye care. With this center, we aim to make advanced vision care more accessible and raise awareness about the importance of regular eye checkups. This expansion reflects our continued commitment to delivering the precision, innovation, and trust that ZEISS has been known for globally for over 178 years.”

The ZEISS VISION CENTER will feature an extensive range of ZEISS lenses, including ZEISS DuraVision Gold UV lenses for enhanced durability and UV protection, ZEISS MyoCare lenses designed for children with myopia, and ZEISS SmartLife Lenses created to support modern, digitally connected lifestyles. Consumers can also explore personalized options within the Sun Lens category, offering a variety of tints and polarization choices, complemented by a curated selection of premium frames for all age groups. To ensure the most comfortable and precise eye care experience, certified optometrists at the center will use advanced diagnostic tools to conduct comprehensive eye examinations and deliver lens solutions tailored to each customer’s visual needs.