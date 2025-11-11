Zelis Accelerates Expansion into P&C Market with Duck Creek Partnership to Modernize Claims Payments

BOSTON, November 11, 2025 — Zelis®, a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions, today announced its expansion into the property and casualty (P&C) insurance market through a strategic partnership with Duck Creek Technologies, the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Zelis, further expanding the Zelis Advanced Payment PlatformSM (ZAPPSM) into P&C. With prebuilt integrations to Duck Creek’s Payment Marketplace and Orchestrator, Zelis helps P&C payers deliver faster, more efficient payments to businesses, providers, and policyholders—improving the experience for all.

A leader in healthcare and insurance payments, Zelis brings proven expertise in solving payment complexity across fragmented systems to the P&C insurance market. P&C carriers face mounting pressure to modernize legacy, paper-based disbursement workflows—an especially complex challenge given the intricacies of multi-party payment coordination, layered approvals, regulatory hurdles, and fragmented delivery systems.

“By teaming up with Duck Creek, we’re making it easier for property and casualty insurers to handle claims and premium payments more efficiently,” said Yusuf Qasim, President of Payments Optimization at Zelis. “This partnership is a testament to our growing commitment to supporting the P&C industry in a deeper way. We’re combining our experience in simplifying complex payments with Duck Creek’s trusted insurance platform, so insurers can enhance how they work—without having to overhaul everything they already rely on.”

ZAPP: The Digital Connective Layer for Scalable Payment Orchestration

With this partnership, Zelis expands on its established foundation and enhances its offering using Duck Creek’s platform—enabling greater customization, digital delivery, and streamlining operations. The integration positions ZAPP as a scalable, digital-first claim payment solution tailored to the unique demands of the P&C market.

“Partnering with Zelis is a pivotal step in our mission to empower carriers with agile, end-to-end core insurance solutions,” said Allan Lacoste, Chief Payments Officer at Duck Creek Technologies. “By integrating ZAPP into Duck Creek Orchestrator and Payment Marketplace we’re giving customers access to a wider range of payment methods and greater control over their payment processes while enabling faster implementation timelines.”

ZAPP will be part of the Duck Creek Payments Marketplace. With Duck Creek Orchestrator, the Payments Marketplace reduces payment integration time from 9–18 months to as little as 1–2 weeks. Duck Creek Orchestrator connects insurers to global payment technologies and providers, supporting both inbound and outbound payments, regardless of existing IT infrastructure.

This strategic expansion affirms Zelis’ commitment to helping insurers across industries bridge gaps in payment complexity and deliver the future of digital claims management. Learn more about Zelis for Property and Casualty.