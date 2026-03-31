ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Limited Secures Another ADAS Business Nomination from an Indian CV OEM

Chennai, Mar 31: ZF continues to work on its ADAS roadmap for commercial vehicles. Driven by increasing demand from India’s leading OEMs and evolving regulatory requirements, ZF Commercial Vehicles is steadily investing in and delivering ADAS innovations tailored to the needs of the commercial transport industry.

In India, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Limited (CVCS) has recently secured a business nomination from a new-age mobility OEM to develop and supply an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) suite for its upcoming bus platforms.

At the core of the awarded solution is ZF’s OnGuardMAX, the company’s most advanced driver assistance platform for commercial vehicles. It integrates a front camera, mid-range radar and an image processing module to enable Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) along with a broad suite of advanced driver assistance functions.

Complementing OnGuardMAX, ZF’s Short‑Range Radar (SRR) provides near‑field coverage on the sides and front of the vehicle, addressing critical blind spots to protect vulnerable road users (VRU). The latest SRR generation is engineered to support compliance with MOIS and BSIS requirements. SRRs can also interface with OnGuardMAX to deliver extended coverage – an especially valuable capability for large bus platforms.

“ADAS was and remains a strategic priority for ZF Commercial Vehicles in India. With a legacy of deep customer understanding and proven technological competence that make commercial transportation safer, smarter and more efficient, we also offer ADAS solutions that fit the specific driving conditions in India and at the same time have the backing of our global expertise.” said Paramjit Singh Chadha, Managing Director, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Limited.

“We see a rapid acceleration in India in the adoption of advanced driver assistance technologies that enhance road safety and operational efficiency. ZF Commercial Vehicles Division offers made-to-fit market solutions that address the specific needs of leading and new-age e-mobility OEMs with the strength of ZF’s global engineering expertise and combining it with deep regional insights. This enables Indian OEMs in meeting rising safety expectations and preparing the industry for the next level of automation.” Akash Passey, Non-Executive Chairman, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Limited & President – ZF Group India.

Integrated Technology Highlights & Safety Benefits for India’s EV Buses

OnGuardMAX multi-sensor fusion (camera + mid-range radar + image processing) enabling AEBS, LDWS and DDAW.

Short-Range Radar (SRR) supports BSIS and MOIS requirements while enhancing VRUs protection. Up to three SRRs can be integrated to provide front and side blind spot coverage.

EBS + ESC integration for precise, faster braking and improved vehicle stability, resulting in shorter stopping distances, controlled deceleration and better rollover resistance for EV platforms.

stability, resulting in shorter stopping distances, controlled deceleration and better rollover resistance for EV platforms. Unified ADAS -braking-stability architecture delivers stronger collision avoidance performance, enhanced VRUs safety and improved stability across diverse operating conditions.

-braking-stability architecture delivers stronger collision avoidance performance, enhanced VRUs safety and improved stability across diverse operating conditions. Operational advantages include reduced accident exposure, optimized brake wear, lower downtime and more consistent route performance.

India ‑ready and regulation‑aligned fully compliant with GSR 184(E) requirements for AEBS, LDWS, DDAW, BSIS and MOIS, validated over 4,50,000 km and ARAI‑certified.

‑ready and regulation‑aligned fully compliant with GSR 184(E) requirements for AEBS, LDWS, DDAW, BSIS and MOIS, validated over 4,50,000 km and ARAI‑certified. Future‑ready and scalable, with platform architecture capable of supporting a comprehensive set of 16 advanced features which include key features AEBS, LDWS, DDAW, MOIS and BSIS.

Program Scope & Roadmap

The business nomination covers system supply, vehicle integration, calibration and validation for bus platforms, with SOP targeted for Q1 2027. The architecture is scalable to SAE Level 2 and engineered to support future automation requirements.

ZF Commercial Vehicles continues to advance the development of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in India. ZF clarifies that the earlier press note referred specifically to the divestment of ADAS activities within ZF’s passenger car division. This divestment has no impact on ZF’s commitment to developing and supporting ADAS technologies for commercial vehicles.

ZF will continue its driver assistance and autonomous driving initiatives in the commercial vehicle sector with dedicated teams and governance fully retained within the Commercial Vehicle Solutions (CVS) division. These efforts span trucks, tippers, trailers, coaches and bus applications, bringing together global expertise with strong local validation capabilities to meet India-specific operating conditions.

ZF delivers ADAS solutions engineered to meet stringent current and future regulatory requirements. With globally proven reliability, inclusive system design and a strong commitment to road safety, ZF is helping drive India toward smarter, safer and more sustainable transportation – Redefining India’s Mobility