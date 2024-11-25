ZF CVS India inaugurates its State-of-the-Art ESC Test Track

Chennai, India. ZF Commercial Vehicle Solutions (CVS) India, a leading global provider of advanced automotive safety systems, inaugurated its state-of-the-art Electronic Stability Control (ESC) test track in Chennai, India. The new facility complements ZF’s existing ABS test track, reinforcing ZF CVS India’s capabilities in advancing vehicle safety through testing excellence.
The ESC test track provides a controlled environment for rigorous testing of vehicle stability, agility, and handling performance. Certified by TÜV Rheinland and ARAI, it is equipped to test a wide range of vehicles, from two-wheelers to heavy commercial vehicles. The track will also be available for customers and third parties enabling the industry to conduct their own testing at the facility.
The track has a 200-meter diameter dynamic pad with a 0.9 µ surface friction providing a relatively high degree of grip. This allows for the precise measurement of a vehicle’s performance, such as acceleration, braking and cornering, helping engineers understand the vehicle’s limits. It also facilitates testing components under maximum stress, revealing areas for further potential development. The 600-meter approach roads enable the simulation of real-world driving conditions, including challenging scenarios like slippery roads, sharp turns and sudden braking. This ensures that the vehicles being tested meet stringent safety standards and deliver exceptional performance, even under the most demanding road conditions.
Mr. P. Kaniappan, Managing Director, ZF Commercial Vehicles Solutions said, “The inauguration of this world-class ESC test track is a significant achievement for ZF CVS India. This state-of-the-art facility will enable us to accelerate the development and testing of advanced safety systems, pushing the boundaries of vehicle safety while delivering innovative solutions that save lives. By investing in cutting-edge technology and infrastructure, we continue to stay committed to shaping the future of automotive safety.
“The ESC test track is a testament to our dedication to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. By collaborating with leading industry experts and deploying the latest testing methodologies, we are driving the development of advanced safety systems that enhance vehicle performance and protect lives.”
Dr. Christian Brenneke, Executive Vice President, Division Electronics and ADAS as well as a member of the Supervisory Board in India said, “This new facility is a fantastic achievement by the entire team. After years of planning, it is impressive to see the ESC track coming to fruition. Having this world-class facility in India not only benefits our customers but also strengthens our vision for road safety and innovation as a Group. The hard work that has gone in to creating this facility enables us to focus more effectively on customer needs and I’m excited to see us build further on this.