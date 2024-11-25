ZF CVS India inaugurates its State-of-the-Art ESC Test Track

Chennai, India. ZF Commercial Vehicle Solutions (CVS) India, a leading global provider of advanced automotive safety systems, inaugurated its state-of-the-art Electronic Stability Control (ESC) test track in Chennai, India. The new facility complements ZF’s existing ABS test track, reinforcing ZF CVS India’s capabilities in advancing vehicle safety through testing excellence.

The ESC test track provides a controlled environment for rigorous testing of vehicle stability, agility, and handling performance. Certified by TÜV Rheinland and ARAI, it is equipped to test a wide range of vehicles, from two-wheelers to heavy commercial vehicles. The track will also be available for customers and third parties enabling the industry to conduct their own testing at the facility.

The track has a 200-meter diameter dynamic pad with a 0.9 µ surface friction providing a relatively high degree of grip. This allows for the precise measurement of a vehicle’s performance, such as acceleration, braking and cornering, helping engineers understand the vehicle’s limits. It also facilitates testing components under maximum stress, revealing areas for further potential development. The 600-meter approach roads enable the simulation of real-world driving conditions, including challenging scenarios like slippery roads, sharp turns and sudden braking. This ensures that the vehicles being tested meet stringent safety standards and deliver exceptional performance, even under the most demanding road conditions.