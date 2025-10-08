ZF Group Accelerates Growth in India: ZF’s Heavy-Duty Clutch Solutions to Power a Leading Commercial Vehicle OEM

India, October 8, 2025 – ZF India Pvt Ltd. has secured a substantial business nomination from one of India’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, for the supply of its locally manufactured and specifically adapted 430mm diameter heavy-duty clutch system. This clutch system is engineered to meet the rigorous demands of Indian operating conditions and is especially designed for high-performance engine platforms. This win validates ZF’s leadership in delivering advanced driveline solutions specially tailored for the Indian market and even beyond.

The agreement, signed in May 2025, involves the supply of several thousand units with Start of Production (SOP) scheduled for mid-2026. The clutches will be manufactured and supplied from ZF’s Chakan plant in Pune. This agreement supports ZF’s ongoing localization efforts in India and reflects its broader strategy to strengthen regional manufacturing capabilities.

Akash Passey, President – Region India, ZF Group, added: “ZF’s strategic focus on localization and innovation for the Indian market, is reconfirmed with this business win. With our globally proven technological expertise and leveraging the strong local manufacturing footprint in India, our customers can access advanced technologies that meet global standards while being tailored for their markets. This win highlights our commitment to strengthening India’s role as a key hub in ZF’s commercial vehicles business” Paramjit Singh Chadha, Sr. Vice President – CVS Division (India), ZF Group, commented: “This business win is a strong endorsement of our advanced heavy-duty clutch technology which perfectly addresses the demanding operating conditions in India. This 430mm clutch system offers superior durability, optimized performance, and compatibility with future-ready driveline architectures, including AMT. By localizing production at our Chakan facility, we reinforce our commitment to the ‘Make in India’ vision and supporting our customers’ growth ambitions for both domestic and export markets.”

The new clutch system, is designed to deliver a robust performance under demanding conditions, ensuring longer replacement intervals and optimized total cost of ownership for fleet operators. With this development, ZF continues to drive Commercial Vehicle Innovation to redefine India’s mobility landscape.

Key Highlights of the New Clutch System