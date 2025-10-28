ZF Group Expands Rail Portfolio in India: Launches Advanced Dampers for Metro and High-Speed Applications

Pune, India, October 28, 2025 – ZF India Pvt Ltd. a fully owned subsidiary of ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Germany has introduced its advanced railway dampers for the Indian rail market at the International Railway Equipment Exhibition (IREE) 2025. This marks a significant step in strengthening ZF’s presence in the rail segment. These dampers, engineered for metro, semi-high speed, high-speed and locomotive applications offer reliability and operational resilience tailored to meet the demanding requirements of India’s rail operations.

The dampers feature a maintenance-free twin-tube design, compact architecture and a large variety of characteristic curves which are specifically customized to addressing customer needs. These features ensure enhanced ride comfort and operational efficiency for the rail operators. With high dynamic stiffness and a proven track record in extreme weather conditions these solutions minimize downtime and reduce total cost of ownership for operators.

Production will be from the ZF Chakan plant in Pune and the dampers have been validated to ZF’s global standards. This initiative aligns with ZF’s strategic focus on localization and innovation.

Akash Passey, President – Region India, ZF Group, stated: “India’s rail sector is entering a transformative phase with ambitious modernization and high-speed projects. By introducing locally produced advanced dampers, we are reinforcing our commitment to the growth of this sector. These solutions combine our global technology leadership with localization, ensuring superior performance tailored to Indian conditions. This approach not only supports operational efficiency but also delivers the agility and reliability our customers expect.” Karsten Hofmann, Head of Sales – Special Vehicle and Railway Chassis Components, ZF Group, commented: “The Indian rail market is poised for significant growth in the coming years. ZF is committed to delivering world-class products locally to support this transformation. Our advanced dampers exemplify ZF’s dedication to quality, reliability and innovation for the Indian rail ecosystem.”

Key Highlights of ZF’s Rail Dampers