Ziaul Huda Joins ParkMate as Vice President (Operations) – B2C Vertical Leading the Expansion of ParkMate’s New Business Unit.

India, 3rd March 2025: ParkMate, India’s leading smart parking solutions provider, has appointed Ziaul Huda as Vice President (Operations) – B2C Vertical. In this role, Ziaul will spearhead the establishment and expansion of ParkMate’s newly launched vertical, bringing innovative solutions to India’s parking ecosystem.

With 9.5 years of experience in fast-growing startups, Ziaul has a proven track record of scaling businesses and driving operational excellence. An IIM Rohtak alumnus, he began his career with Mother Dairy before moving on to Rentomojo as AVP-Operations, where he played a key role in operational growth. As an entrepreneur, he founded DukaanSe and later established CutBox, which secured INR 2.5 crore in funding from angel investors and 100X VC.

Expressing his enthusiasm about joining ParkMate, Ziaul said, “India’s parking landscape is evolving rapidly, and ParkMate is at the forefront of this transformation. I am excited to contribute to this journey, leveraging my experience to drive innovation and market execution in the B2C segment.” Commenting on the appointment, Dhananjaya Bharadwaj, Co-Founder & CEO of ParkMate, added, “Ziaul’s strategic thinking and execution capabilities bring immense value to our organization. With his leadership, we are confident that our B2C vertical will achieve significant milestones and revolutionize the parking industry in India.” Abhimanyu, COO & Co-Founder of ParkMate, said, “We are thrilled to have Ziaul join the ParkMate family. His entrepreneurial mindset, leadership skills, and deep operational expertise make him the ideal choice to lead our B2C vertical. We look forward to his contributions in driving growth and innovation.”

With this appointment, ParkMate continues to strengthen its leadership team, reinforcing its commitment to transforming urban mobility with smart, efficient, and scalable parking solutions.