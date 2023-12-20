Zifo Named Fastest Growing Technology Company in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2023

Chennai, India, December 20, 2023 — Zifo today announced that it featured on the list of the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2023, which awards the 50 fastest-growing technology companies in India. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over three years.

Zifo’s CEO Raj Prakash credits the company’s revenue growth over the past three years to the outstanding ownership and tenacity demonstrated by the employees. He said,” We are pleased to be listed as one of the fastest-growing companies by Deloitte for the 11th time in a row. This is a testimony to the consistent performance of each one of our 2500+ global team members and their commitment towards outstanding service to the global scientific community.

“Deloitte Technology Fast 50, over the years, has become one of the most aspirational and coveted recognition for tech entrepreneurs of the nation. The list comprises some highly competitive, new-age, agile businesses that are not only focusing on revenue and growth but are also resolving numerous societal challenges, including issues of sustainability, financial inclusion, medical technology, etc.

“The fast-changing technology industry, especially in the challenging year of 2023, has forced us to pivot, transform, and ensure digitisation is more about nation-building and community progress; in line with Deloitte’s commitment to build better futures together,” said Peeyush Vaish, Partner and TMT Industry Leader, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP. “We congratulate Zifo on being one of the 50 fastest-growing technology companies in India.”

Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India programme selection and qualifications

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India programme, which was launched in 2005, is conducted by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTILLP), and is part of a truly integrated Asia Pacific programme recognising India’s fastest growing and most dynamic technology businesses (public and private) and includes all areas of technology – from internet to biotechnology, from medical and scientific to computers/hardware.

The programme recognises the fastest-growing technology companies in India based on their percentage revenue growth over the past three financial years.