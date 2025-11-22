Zilch Becomes Official Way to Pay for Arsenal Football Club

London, Nov 22 — Zilch, the consumer payments platform powering the future of commerce, today announced a multi-year agreement with Arsenal, becoming the club’s Official Way To Pay.

The global partnership, which marks Zilch’s first foray into sports, spans both men’s and women’s teams, and will make available Zilch’s range of flexible payment options to Arsenal supporters.

The agreement will also offer Arsenal supporters new and exclusive benefits every time they spend with Zilch, in line with its mission of making consumers’ money go further.

To kick off the partnership, Zilch is giving £50,000 directly back to Arsenal supporters to spend on Arsenal Direct. The first 1,000 supporters to purchase an Arsenal product through the club’s online shop after 12pm on the 21st November will each receive £50 off when spending £50 or more.

Zilch research shows that 75% of football supporters say being able to buy an official shirt every year makes them feel closer to their team and increases their enjoyment of the sport, so these rewards are designed firmly with supporters in mind and are indicative of the personalised benefits Zilch provides to its users.

Supporters will also be able to enjoy up to 10% off Arsenal in-store at the club’s flagship retail space, the Armoury, and have opportunities to win free tickets to every home game, access to exclusive merchandise drops, enjoy premium hospitality, meet players and take part in stadium tours.

Zilch is on a mission to eliminate high-cost credit with its payments platform that works in consumers’ favour and rewards them, rather than penalises them, for the retail value they create.

Together, Arsenal and Zilch are uniting to provide supporters with innovative and seamless ways to engage with the club they love.

Philip Belamant, CEO and Co-Founder of Zilch, said: “We have spent the past five years building a customer base of over 5 million highly engaged users – and we’ve done so organically through the strength of our proposition. We are hugely excited as we now embark on our first brand partnership with one of the most recognisable brands in the world, Arsenal. The club has a hugely engaged supporter-base, and at a time when sports brands are looking at partners to help bring supporters closer to them and deepen the supporter experience, this partnership aligns perfectly. It is a monumental partnership that sees us not only provide a range of ways to pay for Arsenal supporters, but will strengthen their passion for the team they love even more.”

Juliet Slot, Chief Commercial Officer at Arsenal Football Club, said: “We are delighted to welcome Zilch to the Arsenal family as a new Partner. Zilch is a new and exciting proposition with an industry-leading brand that will put our supporters at the heart of everything we want to achieve together. Their support and investment will help drive our ambition to win major trophies, and we’re looking forward to bringing new ways for our global Arsenal family to feel even closer to the club.”