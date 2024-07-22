Zomato Restaurant Awards 2024: Celebrating customers’ favourite restaurants in the industry

The Zomato Restaurant Awards have been our way of giving a platform to our customers to recognize and celebrate their favorite restaurants across various categories. This year’s awards as well showcased the best of culinary talent and dining experiences across India, marking another milestone in recognizing excellence in the food industry. The Zomato Restaurant Awards 2024 featured ~96 categories in Ordering and Delivery and ~61 categories in Dining, highlighting the diverse and vibrant food culture of our country. As always, winners were decided on the basis of highest votes in the respective categories.

Every vote counted and we are grateful to our customers for their generous voting, allowing restaurant partners to receive the recognition they deserve. The awards received high engagement with 1.13+ crore votes coming in from 140 cities across the country. With over 11,000 nominated restaurants, this year’s winners truly represent the crème de la crème of the food industry in India.

Meghana Foods from Bengaluru bagged the most number of votes, emerging as a crowd favorite, while Theobroma stood out nationally, garnering the highest votes across the country. Remarkably, one dedicated user cast votes in 31 cities, and four users showcased their culinary insights by predicting all the winners correctly in 12 categories that they voted in.

On the Delivery side, notable winners included “Best in Butter Chicken” going to Gulati in Delhi, “Best Dosa” awarded to The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, “Best Biryani” in Hyderabad claimed by Mehfil, Balaram Mullick & Radharaman Mullick Sweets bagging the ‘Best in Mishti’ in Kolkata, Gajanan Vada Pav in Mumbai winning the ‘Best in Vada Pav’, Kayani Bakery claimed ‘Best Bakery’ in Pune and Dastarkhwan awarded the ‘Best in Awadhi Cuisine’ in Lucknow. These restaurants have set new standards in delivering high-quality food to customers’ doorsteps, making them customer favorites in their respective categories.

The Dining categories highlighted restaurants that excelled in providing unforgettable dining experiences. “Best in Hospitality” was awarded to Bukhara – ITC Maurya in Delhi, “Best Sea View” to Pizza By The Bay in Mumbai, and “Best Brewery” to Iron hill in Bengaluru. These establishments have redefined dining, offering not just meals but memorable experiences to customers.

The Zomato Restaurant Awards 2024 celebrated the dedication and passion of the culinary community, ensuring that every meal is a delightful experience. As the food landscape continues to evolve, these awards set the benchmark for quality and innovation in the industry, encouraging restaurants to strive for excellence.

The full list of winners and categories can be accessed through mobile devices.