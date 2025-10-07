Zouk’s latest Diwali ad captures the humor of men carrying it all and turns it into a gifting inspiration

Mumbai, October 7th, 2025: This Diwali, Zouk, a proudly Indian and cruelty-free lifestyle brand, unveiled a festive campaign that humorously captures a universal truth about men and their “walking storage unit” role in households.

We’ve all seen it: a brother/father/husband casually juggling phones, chargers, lip balms, keys and more- all because the women didn’t have anywhere else to keep them. It’s a situation that’s both comical and relatable, and becomes the playful heart of Zouk’s new festive film.

The story follows one frustrated man who finally decides to solve the problem and save himself from the eternal “storage unit” role he seems to have taken on. His solution? Gifting Zouk bags to his wife and sister for Diwali, ensuring they have a stylish, functional bag for everything they need, while he can finally keep his own pockets to himself.

Rooted in humor, cultural truth and festive warmth, the campaign highlights why Zouk bags are more than accessories: they are thoughtful, practical gifts that carry meaning long after the celebrations end.

Speaking about the campaign, Disha Singh, Founder of Zouk, shared, “The festive season in India pulls families together like no other, and with it come those quintessentially Indian moments, like men being handed random things by their wife, sister or friend. Our film captures this everyday truth with humor. A Zouk bag not only solves the ‘no pocket’ problem, it’s also a thoughtful festive gift. So this Diwali, we highly recommend saving yourself and gifting her a Zouk”

The campaign is now live: Watch it here

In addition to the film, Zouk has launched The Big Bag Festival, a season-long celebration featuring curated gift boxes and special festive combos designed for sisters, partners and colleagues. The collection also includes collaboration-led giftables with Palmonas, Bombay Sweet Shop and Renee Cosmetics.

To make festive gifting even more seamless, Zouk has made its products available on leading quick-commerce platforms such as Swiggy Instamart, Zepto, Blinkit, Flipkart Minutes and Myntra M-now, perfect for last-minute shoppers. The festive collection is now available to shop at The Gift Shop by Zouk.

With this campaign and expanded offering, Zouk continues to celebrate the stories of modern Indian households while staying true to its values, offering stylish, vegan, and functional products that make gifting personal and memorable.