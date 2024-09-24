Zscaler Reveals 2024 India Partner Award Winners

India, 24 September 2024: Zscaler, Inc., the leader in cloud security, announced the winners of its India Partner Awards for 2024 at the annual Zscaler Partner Summit and Awards Ceremony held in Mumbai on 20 September. These awards recognize outstanding contributions and achievements by Zscaler’s esteemed partners, who have demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation, and commitment to delivering value to customers.

Hitachi won the India Partner of the Year award for consistently exhibiting exceptional dedication to customer satisfaction, surpassing expectations, and delivering outstanding results. The Transformation Partner of the Year was awarded to TCL for playing a pivotal role in driving significant and impactful transformations for our clients. TCL has shown an exceptional ability to help our customer organizations navigate complex changes, whether it’s through digital transformation, business process reengineering, or other strategic initiatives.

The Solution Provider of the Year award was awarded to Airtel for exemplifying the highest level of collaboration and partnership, working closely with Zscaler to drive mutual success. Meta Infotech brought home the Service Partner of the Year for consistently demonstrating a strong commitment to innovation and driving impactful solutions that address the evolving needs of customers.

Tech Data India brought home the Commercial Partner of the Year for demonstrating exceptional performance in driving commercial success and growth. Value P Point was awarded the Growth Partner of the Year for making an exceptional contribution to driving growth and expansion in areas such as new customer acquisition, market penetration, revenue growth, and overall business development.

Rounding up the awards, Quadra was named the Emerging Partner of the Year for investing significant resources into the development of their Zscaler practice. The award recognizes the impact Quadra had on driving pipeline in the past financial year as well as the projected growth potential to continue accelerating pipeline in the coming financial year. 22by7 was awarded the New Logo Partner of the Year for attaining the most number of net new clients in the last financial year in the commercial segment.

“Zscaler has built a strong network of partners in India who have consistently surpassed expectations in helping our clients meet their security needs. We are thrilled to acknowledge these exceptional partners for their outstanding performance across various categories and their unwavering delivery of results,” said Foad Farroknia, Vice President, Channels & Alliances, Asia Pacific & Japan at Zscaler. “Their dedication, innovation, and commitment to customer success truly set them apart. We congratulate all the winners and eagerly anticipate continuing these partnerships to drive zero trust adoption in India.”

The Zscaler Partner Awards recognize the exceptional contributions made by Zscaler’s partners in region delivering value, driving growth, and enhancing customer experiences. These awards are a testament to the strong partnerships that Zscaler has built, enabling it to consistently deliver innovative solutions and achieve customer-centric outcomes.