ZT Automotive Expands Footprint with Four New Dealerships in Florida

Houston, Dec 22 — ZT Automotive, owned by the Badar Family Office and managed by ZT Corporate, today announced the acquisition of four Maus Family Automotive locations in the Tampa Bay area: Maus Acura | North Tampa, Maus Nissan | North Tampa, Maus Nissan | New Port Richey and Maus Nissan | Brooksville. This strategic expansion brings ZT Automotive’s total count to 16 rooftops across Texas, Florida, Georgia and Alabama.

Taseer Badar, Principal of the Badar Family Office and CEO of ZT Automotive, said, “This acquisition reflects the Badar Family Office’s long-term vision to build lasting businesses in sectors with strong fundamentals. Florida is a key market for our growth strategy, and adding these high-performing dealerships strengthens our foundation for strategic expansion. Our focus remains on upleveling the experience for our customers while positioning ZT Automotive for continued success across the Southeast.”

The acquisition introduces Acura to the ZT Automotive brand portfolio and strengthens its Nissan presence with three additional locations. The dealerships will retain their existing names and teams, ensuring continuity for customers and employees while benefiting from ZT Automotive’s strong operational expertise and customer-first approach.

ZT Automotive plans to remodel Maus Acura | North Tampa and Maus Nissan | North Tampa to align with the latest brand image standards that enhance the customer experience.

Zeeshan Shaikh, President and Operating Partner of ZT Automotive, said, “This acquisition marks a key inflection point for ZT Automotive, taking the company beyond $1 billion in annual revenue and more than 25,000 retail units. Florida remains a core market, and this transaction expands our footprint to approximately 50% of dealerships and nearly 60% of total revenue in the state. Our continued investments in leadership, systems and centralized support position us to integrate these dealerships efficiently while maintaining strong operational and financial discipline.”

Farrukh Tariq, Group Chief Operating Officer of ZT Corporate, said, “Texas and Florida remain primary targets for ZT Automotive due to their strong economic fundamentals, population growth and franchise laws. This expansion in Tampa aligns perfectly with our long-term vision to build scale in central Florida and create sustainable value for our stakeholders.”