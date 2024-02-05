Zuellig Pharma acquires Cialis (Tadalafil) and Alimta (Pemetrexed) from Lilly in select ASEAN markets

SINGAPORE – 5 February 2024 – Zuellig Pharma, a leading healthcare solutions company in Asia, has announced that it has completed the acquisition of two brands, Cialis® (Tadalafil) and Alimta® (Pemetrexed), from Eli Lilly and Company (“Lilly”) for select ASEAN markets, including Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines and Thailand, via its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zanovex Pte. Ltd. (“Zanovex”). Zanovex will own the trademarks and marketing authorisations, and license manufacturing know-how for Alimta®, an established chemotherapy drug for the treatment of a certain type of non-small cell lung cancer and malignant pleural mesothelioma, and Cialis®, a leading men’s health product for the treatment of erectile dysfunction.

ZP Therapeutics, the commercial division of Zuellig Pharma, will promote the two brands in the relevant markets. Prior to the acquisition, ZP Therapeutics was responsible for the promotion and distribution of the brands as part of a broader, long-term strategic partnership with Lilly in Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand.