BlueEra: Launch of India’s First Indigenous Social Media Super-App, A Historic Step Towards Digital Self-Reliance

3 Sept, 2025, Kolkata, West Bengal :

On 15 August, India took a significant step towards digital self-reliance. The country’s first fully indigenous social media super-app, “BlueEra App”, was launched on 15 August at a special ceremony held in New Delhi. This app is entirely based on Indian technology and development, with no involvement of foreign investment.

“BlueEra App” is an indigenous multi-functional platform that integrates social media, e-commerce and employment opportunities, along with secure messaging, in a single space. This app has been designed to ensure the security of Indian users’ data, while also empowering small businesses, vendors, and local markets. In addition, the platform aims to generate local employment opportunities and promote Indian talent.

“In building a self-reliant India, indigenous social media platforms will play a vital role, and West Bengal will have to take a major part in achieving this goal. In this spirit, BlueEra App provides the people of West Bengal with a truly indigenous social media platform, which will prevent crores of rupees from flowing abroad and will significantly contribute to making ‘West Bengal A 1 Trillion Economy’. This will also lead to the prosperity of the nation.”

Addressing the media, Co-Founder of “BlueEra” – Manish Sharma said, ” Today, the biggest challenge of our time is that by offering the lure of foreign chats and encryption, our people’s data is being sold to parent companies and other foreign corporations, while we Indians are being divided against each other. Team BlueEra App and we, the people of India, will not allow this to happen. The foreigners who hover over our economy like dogs will no longer be allowed to act at their will. That is why India has brought for its people — your very own completely indigenous app, which will empower India’s economy and its citizens.”

Co-Founder Avdhesh Kumar said, ” In the same context,

“Many foreign-invested food industries and e-commerce companies are determined to destroy our markets. Through the Swadeshi Jan Andolan, BlueEra App seeks your support in bringing traders together on one platform and reviving our marketplaces.”

Board Member Anjali Pandey said, “Foreign media has misled our children and our society by offering the lure of becoming content creators, wasting precious time, while our brothers and sisters are forced to leave their homes to work abroad. Through BlueEra, we can find nearby jobs, thereby creating new opportunities for self-employment.”

With your support — BlueEra marks a new step towards the “Swadeshi Jan Andolan.”

This is not just an app, but a need of the hour. We appeal to all citizens to become part of the “Swadeshi Jan Andolan” and help in strengthening the pride of our nation.

Contact Information:

For more details,Please visit our website: www.blueera.ai

or

Reach us at: contact@bluecs.in