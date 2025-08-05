Marketing Expert Reveals 6 Non-Existent Careers Trending On Social Media

Marketing Expert Reveals 6 Fake Jobs Gen Z Has Created on TikTok That Don’t Actually Exist

Inside the TikTok careers reshaping how Gen Z views work, identity, and hustle culture

Meet the “Vibe Curator” who never updates a spreadsheet, the “Stay-at-Home Girlfriend” with a ring light, and the “Corporate Baddie” whose productivity tool is her Stanley cup. Welcome to the internet’s most popular “jobs”, all of which are thriving on TikTok.

“In the age of algorithmic self-branding, Gen Z has rewritten the CV,” says Richard Edwards, a marketing expert and the Founder and CEO of Vibra Media. “These roles aren’t listed on LinkedIn, yet they rack up millions of views, spark trends, and reflect something much deeper than aesthetics and Gen Z rebellion.”

As social media platforms blur the lines between work and performance, these TikTok “careers” are statements in their own right. Here are the top fake-but-real jobs taking over your FYP and what they say about a generation rethinking hustle culture, aesthetics, and self-worth.

1. The Stay-at-Home Girlfriend (SAHG)

What it is: Typically a woman who doesn’t have a conventional job, but spends her day journaling, doing Pilates, applying lip gloss, and romanticizing errands while her partner foots the bill.

Why it’s trending: The soft-life fantasy meets hyper-curated domestic bliss. Less Desperate Housewives, more Glossier-sponsored Stepford chic.

What it signals: A rejection of grind culture in favor of leisure, femininity, and lifestyle luxury.

“There’s power in choosing softness,” says Edwards. “The SAHG aesthetic flips traditional gender roles into aspirational content, reclaiming domesticity as a status symbol rather than a sacrifice.”

2. Corporate Baddie

What it is: A girlboss 2.0 who slays spreadsheets, serves office fits, and uses her 9–5 to bankroll her 5–9 content hustle.

Why it’s trending: Because ambition is still hot, but now it comes with latte art, acrylic nails, and a cheeky “day in the life” vlog.

What it signals: A satirical spin on hustle culture that’s both aspirational and ironic.

“It’s productivity with personality,” says Richards. “The Corporate Baddie reclaims office life not by rejecting it, but by styling it and turning the mundane into a flex.”

3. Vibe Curator

What it is: Someone who designs an experience: think playlists, mood lighting, incense, oat milk martinis. No event planning degree required.

Why it’s trending: As wellness and aesthetic curation dominate the zeitgeist, the vibe itself becomes the product.

What it signals: Identity as atmosphere. Work as ambience. The curator is the brand.

“This speaks to a shift from measurable outputs to emotional influence,” says Richards. “In Gen Z’s economy, controlling how a space feels is a form of social capital.”

4. Freelance Angel

What it is: A pseudo-spiritual creative who flits between co-working cafés and emotional revelations. Services may very likely include personal tarot card readings and illustrative design work.

Why it’s trending: Gen Z’s flirtation with mysticism meets gig economy survival mode.

What it signals: Emotional labor is labor. But make it moon-charged and candlelit.

“This archetype reflects how Gen Z blends self-expression, healing, and hustle into one lifestyle,” says Richards. “It’s the anti-grind grind.”

5. Influencer’s Assistant (But Not Really)

What it is: A content bestie who helps film GRWMs and get coffee… but might also be doing everything behind the scenes (or just riding the clout train?).

Why it’s trending: It blends aspiration and access. Proximity to fame is impressive in itself.

What it signals: Everyone’s building a personal brand, even behind someone else’s.

“Support roles are becoming strategic stepping stones to visibility,” says Richards. “Being part of someone else’s narrative can be more valuable than building your own from scratch.”

6. The “Main Character” Student/Intern

What it is: A uni student or entry-level worker who romanticises her morning commute and talks to the camera like she’s in a Netflix reboot of Fleabag.

Why it’s trending: Gen Z doesn’t necessarily want to be “the boss” – they want to be seen doing life with style and self-awareness.

What it signals: The job itself is irrelevant. The persona is the product.

“It’s not so much about the job as it is about adhering to the main character arc,” says Richards.

Edward Richards, CEO and Founder Vibra Media, commented:

“While Gen Z’s digital personas are sharp, ironic, and hyper-curated, real employers are often unsure how to read them. There’s a growing gap between online self-presentation and what hiring managers actually prioritize: consistency, accountability, and real-world results. While a polished TikTok presence can showcase creativity and trend fluency, it doesn’t always translate to professional credibility.

“The savviest candidates know how to bridge that gap. Aesthetics alone aren’t enough. It’s also about showing that behind the vibe, there’s substance, skill, and follow-through.”