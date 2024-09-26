RAKEZ hosts industry-specific event to promote digital marketing excellence among clients

Ras Al Khaimah, 26 September 2024: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) recently conducted an insightful session on ‘Driving Growth through Digital Marketing’ to enhance digital marketing competence within its business community. It featured insights from marketing experts Marco Borghi of RAK Ceramics and Lalaine Chu-Benitez of Illustrado, who shared actionable strategies for boosting online business visibility and growth.

Borghi emphasised how strategic digital marketing can significantly influence business expansion, with examples of successful tactics employed during his career. Chu-Benitez highlighted the foundational elements of establishing a strong digital marketing strategy, focusing on understanding and targeting the ideal customer base.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “Mastering digital marketing is crucial in today’s fast-evolving market. This event is part of our mission to empower our business community’s leaders by providing them with cutting-edge strategies and knowledge. Our goal is to prepare them to excel and expand their operations effectively.”

The session helped attendees gain crucial insights on the importance of a clear brand mission, vision, and values, the development of digital strategies tailored to their target audience, and the judicious use of digital tools to extend their reach, with advice on careful investment in third-party services. Moreover, the event facilitated networking, enabling participants to forge valuable connections with industry leaders and peers.

“Events like these contribute to RAKEZ’s ongoing efforts to enhance the capabilities of startups and SMEs. By offering education on the latest trends and fostering networking, we ensure that the business community remains agile and competitive in the digital landscape, preparing them for sustainable growth and helping them adapt to fast-changing market dynamics,” added Jallad.