What ‘Work Influencers’ Need To Know About Posting Corporate Content On Social Media

Social media has transformed the way that businesses create a name for themselves, and its role in workplace culture continues to grow. ‘Work influencers’, who post content about their daily work life, hold significant sway in presenting their 9-to-5 experiences.

However, while filming fun videos in the office and posting them on the internet is a fun way to break up the day, it comes with responsibility.

Understanding the potential pitfalls of sharing corporate content, particularly regarding company policies and privacy concerns, can help keep workplace influencers out of the HR office. As companies increasingly focus on maintaining their reputations online, influencers need to tread carefully.

Kasra Dash, a seasoned business consultant with over a decade of experience in corporate strategy, stresses the importance of mindful posting: “Work influencers are in a unique position to shape public perception of their workplace. But with that power comes the responsibility to ensure their content aligns with company values, privacy expectations, and legal obligations.”

Violating Confidentiality Agreements

One of the most common mistakes work influencers make is inadvertently revealing sensitive information that falls under confidentiality agreements.

This can happen by filming a video with sensitive documents out in the open in the background or uploading a photo with product development details in view on a whiteboard. Sharing information like internal documents, product development details, or private conversations, even if it is unintentional, not only breaches trust, but can also result in legal consequences.

Kasra Dash warns, “Even seemingly harmless content can contain confidential elements that could damage the company’s competitive edge or reputation.”

Misrepresenting Company Culture

Influencers often aim to showcase the best parts of their workplace, but doing so without a balanced perspective can misrepresent the company culture.

When influencers over-glorify things like catered lunches while neglecting challenges like communication issues or everyday blunders, it can create unrealistic expectations for prospective employees or customers.

“It’s important to be authentic,” says Dash. “Influencers should try to provide a truthful portrayal that reflects both the highs and the challenges of their work environment, while still making the company look appealing as a whole.”

Ignoring Company Policies on Social Media

Every company has specific social media policies, and failing to adhere to them can lead to disciplinary actions. Many influencers overlook these guidelines in their eagerness to share, which can reflect poorly on both the individual and the business.

“Influencers must familiarise themselves with their employer’s policies from the get-go,” Dash explains. “Posting without awareness can inadvertently damage your professional credibility and leave you out of a job.”

Neglecting to Attribute Sources

In the corporate world, ideas and insights are often shared in collaboration with others. Failing to give proper credit to teammates, departments, or external sources can come across as unethical and unprofessional.

“Attribution isn’t just about following protocol, it’s about showing respect for the collaborative process,” says Dash. “Acknowledging the contributions of others reinforces trust and strengthens workplace relationships.”

Overstepping Boundaries Between Personal and Professional Life

While sharing work-related content is common, work influencers need to be mindful of maintaining a boundary between their personal and professional lives.

Posting personal opinions or after-hours activities that conflict with corporate values can blur the line and potentially damage the reputation of the company. For example, if a work influencer uploaded politically charged or controversial content on the same account after-hours, this could negatively reflect on their employer’s image or brand.

“Once you post it, it’s out there for everyone to see,” warns Dash. “Be mindful of what you share and how it aligns with your professional identity.”

“With social media having such a large influence in the corporate landscape, work influencers need to be vigilant in safeguarding both their careers and the reputations of their employers. Following company policies, respecting confidentiality, and maintaining a balanced portrayal of the workplace are all important when trying to foster a positive and professional online presence”.

“Although posting online is one of the best ways to get attention for your company these days, approaching it with an awareness of everything you post will help maintain and grow your company’s reputation.”