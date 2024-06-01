1st June 2024,Mumbai, India: As the Welsh Government continues to celebrate the year of Wales in India, Prof. Jas Pal Badyal FRS, the Chief Scientific Advisor (CSA) for Wales has this week met with India’s Principal Scientific Advisor, Prof. Ajay K Sood FRS, to discuss Wales’ leading circular economy, med-tech and agri-tech sectors.

Prof. Badyal and Prof. Sood

Prof. Ajay K Sood is one the most influential decision makers on science and technology in India – advising the Government’s cabinet on both domestic and international strategic scientific matters.

The visit forms part of a wider programme of activities in New Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai for Prof. Badyal, with the world-leading scientist, technology entrepreneur and advisor promoting the opportunities for partnership and investment in Welsh technology and cutting-edge science businesses.