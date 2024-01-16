1,338 students from Aakash BYJU’S score above MAS (Minimum Admissible Score) – in National Standard Examination 2023; 319

Mumbai/New Delhi, January 16, 2024: Yet again inking another stupendous result, an impressive 1,338 students from Aakash BYJU’S, the national leader in test preparatory services, have scored above MAS (Minimum Admissible Score) in the prestigious National Standard Examination (NSE) 2023 out of which 319 students will now be competing in INO 2024.

National Standard Examination (NSE) conducted by IAPT in Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Astronomy is the first stage for the international Olympiad. All further stages are conducted by Homi Bhabha Center for Science Education (HBCSE), Mumbai. While in the case of Junior Science, IAPT conducts all the stages of the Olympiad. After NSE, the next step for the eligible students is the Indian National Olympiad (INO) examination in the respective subjects.

Marking a significant jump in the total number of selections for INO, this year a whopping 148 students from Aakash BYJU’S cleared Indian National Biology Olympiad (INBO), 68 students cleared Indian National Chemistry Olympiad (INChO), 32 students cleared Indian National Astronomy Olympiad (INAO) Group – A, 29 students cleared Indian National Astronomy Olympiad (INAO) Group – B, 21 students cleared Indian National Physics Olympiad (INPhO) and 21 students cleared Indian National Junior Science Olympiad (INJSO).

In comparison to last year, this year’s result of students of Aakash BYJU’S shows an increase of more than 50%.

Congratulating the students on the impressive results, Mr Anup Aggarwal, CBO, Aakash BYJU’S said: “We are very proud of our students who have cleared the NSE 2023-24. This will be a path breaking step towards achieving their NEET/JEE dreams. We would also like to thank the parents for extending support. The credit goes to the hard work put in by our students and faculties as well as the quality test preparation imparted at the institute. I wish them all the best for the next round.”

Aakash BYJU’S aims to help students in their quest to achieve academic success. It has a centralized in-house process for curriculum and content development and faculty training and monitoring, led by its National Academic Team. Over the years, students from Aakash have proven selection track record in various Medical & Engineering Entrance Exams, Competitive exams, and Olympiads.