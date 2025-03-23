25KW Solar Power System inaugurated at Veeranari Chakali Ilamma University

Honoured 55 Data Science students who completed a three-month Certification Program sponsored by DBS Tech India.

Hyderabad, March 22, 2025: Veeranari Chakali Ilamma University(Erstwhile University College for Women), Koti, in the city, installed and inaugurated a 25 KW solar power system on its campus, marking a significant step towards sustainability and renewable energy adoption. It also gave away certificates to students who completed the short-duration Data Science course. Both these initiatives were supported by DBS Tech India.

This initiative is expected to significantly reduce electricity bills while promoting environmental sustainability. Students were sensitized about solar energy, its operations, and its broader impact on creating a sustainable future stated the press note issued by United Way, the implementing agency in the city today

55 women students who successfully completed an intensive three-month course in data science were awarded certificates. The curriculum included modules on Python programming, data analytics, and machine learning, equipping participants with in-demand technical skills for the modern workforce.

The university extended its heartfelt gratitude to DBS Tech India for sponsoring this transformative initiative and to United Way Hyderabad for their invaluable support in implementing the program. These efforts underscore the commitment to empowering students with cutting-edge knowledge while fostering sustainability on campus.