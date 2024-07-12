12th July 2024: In a significant stride to bolster ideation, scientific exploration and innovation, total 28 students from Orchids The International School have secured summer internships at the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR). These internships are a result of the students’ outstanding submissions to the CSIR Jigyasa EPIC Hackathon 2024. Out of 960 overall submissions across the country, 42 projects were chosen nationwide in the Grade 7-9 category. Out of this, 14 projects were selected from Orchids International School. Around 28 students, forming a group of duo, students worked on 14 different projects under two categories namely One Health and Clean and Green Energy with the guidance and mentorship of the Academic department of the school.

The students from Bangalore, Pune, Mumbai, Indore, Jaipur and Chennai region were selected for this internship.

CSIR has introduced the “Empowering Pupil Innovation and Creativity (EPIC)” initiative under its flagship CSIR-Jigyasa outreach program for school students. EPIC is designed to cultivate a culture of curiosity, innovation, and scientific temper among students, empowering them to address national challenges through science and technology. The CSIR Jigyasa EPIC Hackathon 2024 epitomizes this mission, providing students with a platform to develop innovative solutions for societal issues through science and technology.

Kavita Chatterjee, Senior VP Academics, Orchids The International School said “Congratulations to all the 28 students who have been selected at India’s prestigious CSIR Institute. Through this internship, students will embark on an exciting journey of ideation, scientific exploration, and innovation, presenting their work in the form of ideas, designs, prototypes, technology, and smart apps aimed at solving societal challenges. We are immensely proud of our students for their dedication and ingenuity. Their success at the CSIR Summer Internship Programme underscores the school’s commitment to nurturing young minds and fostering a spirit of innovation and scientific inquiry.”

During this two-month internship period which starts from July, CSIR will provide resources and expert assistance to help the students execute their respective projects. The students will also visit the labs in a hybrid model to work on their projects, gaining a holistic educational approach, invaluable hands-on experience, and mentorship from leading scientists.