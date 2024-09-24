350 Students Achieve Certification at Samsung Innovation Campus with CM Yogi Adityanath’s Support

September 24, 2024: Samsung India’s flagship CSR initiative, the ‘Samsung Innovation Campus,’ (SIC) has concluded its Coding & Programming, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data and Internet of Things (IoT) courses for 350 students in Gorakhpur at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University. The students were handed over certificates of completion by the Honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath at a ceremony held at the University premises. This initiative reiterates the brand’s commitment to being a strong partner of the country and working alongside the government in its mission to skill India and power #DigitalIndia.

Senior Samsung executives and representatives from the Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI), which collaborated in training and mentoring the students were also present during the occasion. A total of 350 students were awarded certificates across various future-tech domains, including 150 in Coding & Programming, 100 in Artificial Intelligence, 50 in Big Data, and 50 in Internet of Things (IoT).

Samsung will train 3500 students across India as part of this programme in 2024. At the conclusion of the 2024 programme top performers of Samsung Innovation Campus will be awarded a cash prize of INR 1 lakh and will have the chance to visit Samsung’s facilities in Delhi/NCR. During these visits, they will have the opportunity to engage with and receive mentorship from Samsung’s leadership team. Not just that, the national course toppers will also receive exciting Samsung products, including Samsung Galaxy Buds and Samsung Galaxy Smartwatches.

“Samsung has been in India for around 29 years now and Uttar Pradesh has been a hub for manufacturing and research-led initiatives for Samsung during this time. We are a committed partner to the growth story of both India and Uttar Pradesh. Through Samsung Innovation Campus, our flagship CSR programme, we are committed to the mission of educating the youth of the nation in future-tech skills, which will strengthen our vision of powering Digital India,” said Mr. JB Park, President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia. “Skill development of the youth is a key priority of the Government of Uttar Pradesh. We welcome this initiative by Samsung that will impart employment-oriented future-tech skills to our students. Samsung has been a strong partner of Uttar Pradesh for many years, and this programme will further strengthen our bond,” said Shri Yogi Adityanath, Honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. “This collaboration reinforces the shared vision of equipping India’s youth with the skills needed for the jobs of tomorrow. It is heartening to see the programme expand and reach a vast pool of young talent across the country, including those in remote areas. Through this initiative we want to empower the youth and create opportunities for them in domains like Coding & Programming, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, and Internet of Things,” said Dr. Abhilasha Gaur, CEO, Electronics Sector Skills Council of India.

Samsung Innovation Campus offers in-depth training across four key technology areas — AI, IoT, Big Data, and Coding & Programming. Students gain hands-on experience through capstone projects and soft skills training aimed at boosting their employability. The AI course participants undergo 270 hours of theory training followed by 80 hours of project work, while those enrolled in IoT and Big Data courses receive 160 hours of theory training and complete 80 hours of project work. Participants in the Coding & Programming course complete 80 hours of training and take part in a hackathon.

The programme covers eight educational institutions across four states. In the northern region, training centres are established in Lucknow and Gorakhpur, besides two in Delhi NCR. In the southern region, which includes Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, training centres are located in Chennai and Sriperumbudur, in addition to two in Bengaluru.

During the programme, participants will continue to receive instructor-led blended classroom and online training. Youth enrolled for the programme will undergo classroom and online training and complete their hands-on capstone project work in their selected technology areas in AI, IoT, Big Data and Coding & Programming.

They will also be imparted soft skills training to enhance their employability. The participants are being mobilized through ESSCI’s training and education partners across India. The approach includes a combination of offline and online learning, immersive hackathons and capstone projects, as well as expert mentorship provided by Samsung employees.

During 2023, Samsung Innovation Campus successfully trained 3000 students in future-tech courses. Samsung’s involvement in this initiative underscores its commitment to nation building through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities in India. It complements Samsung’s other CSR endeavours, including Samsung Solve for Tomorrow. Through these initiatives, Samsung aims to empower future leaders of India by providing them with the necessary education and skills to drive meaningful change.

With the global CSR vision of ‘Together for Tomorrow! Enabling People’, Samsung Electronics is committed to provide education to young people around the world to empower the leaders of tomorrow.