5 culinary schools in India

The kitchen has always been a place of innovation, and chefs today are not confined to kitchens; they are entrepreneurs, influencers and global thought leaders. The culinary arts have emerged as a powerful career path in India. With the Indian culinary tourism market projected to grow from USD 98.10 billion in 2024 to USD 310.30 billion by 2033 (IMARC Group), the demand for skilled chefs and culinary professionals has never been higher.

Whether you love food and want to be a chef, choosing a good culinary school plays an important role. A successful career in cooking starts there. India’s rich food heritage presents many chances for aspiring chefs. The demand is increasing due to rising incomes, growing food tourism, and global interest in Indian cuisine. Additionally, food shows, social media, and online platforms have made culinary careers easier to pursue. In culinary school, you learn not just about the recipes but also food science, nutrition, sustainability, hospitality management, and business skills that are vital in today’s food industry.

Below are the top five culinary arts schools that are not only nurturing talent but also setting you on the right path:

1.Vedatya, Gurgaon: Vedatya Institute is a well-known institute offering a comprehensive approach to hospitality and culinary education, with industry-tested programmes and a strong focus on sustainability, inclusive learning, applied training, project-based curriculum, and excellent internships and placements.

Its 16-acre campus supports both education and personal growth, with over six sports fields, separate residences for boys and girls, and unique features like a fish pond, poultry farm, organic gardens, and an herb garden. Culinary students train in three advanced kitchens and two restaurants, while design students benefit from studios, a materials lab, and creative installations. A self-managed cafeteria serving organic produce grown on-site further reflects Vedatya’s commitment to sustainability, blending modern facilities with eco-conscious design.

With undergraduate and graduate programmes in hospitality management, business management, healthcare, and other professional domains, Vedatya’s academic offerings are well known throughout the world. Important academic alliances have been established between them, such as the Columbia Asia Hospitals in healthcare and the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) Academy in hospitality. The Holiday Inn, an internationally branded on-campus training hotel, was built by Vedatya, the first educational institution in India to partner with IHG.

2. (IIHMCA)This is one of the oldest and top institutions for culinary education in India. It is affiliated with Osmania University and was founded in 2001 by noted hospitality experts. IIHMCA offers a 3-year bachelor’s degree in culinary arts and is the second oldest culinary college in India.

The institute spans 45,000 sq. ft. and has modern kitchens that meet international standards. Its programmes combine technical skills, management training, and culinary experience to prepare well-rounded professionals for the growing job market. The institute has a strong placement record. Graduates have found jobs on international cruise lines like P&O, Costa, MSC, and Princess Cruises, as well as with major hotel chains like Taj, Oberoi, ITC, Marriott, Accor, and IHG.

3. IHM Aurangabad, the Institute of Hotel Management Aurangabad, has been developing world-class hospitality and cuisine professionals for more than 30 years. Their curriculum is top-tier, providing experiences which make a lasting impact on students and give them the knowledge in real time. The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) holds a significant role on the Board of Governors, while the Maulana Azad Education Trust oversees operations with their support. Industry experts ensure that the education provided remains relevant and forward-thinking, while world-class academics contribute global perspectives to the board.

Courses offered at IHM Aurangabad include a Bachelor’s Degree in Culinary Arts (4 years) and culinary arts honours level, University of Huddersfield, UK.

4. (SSCA) Symbiosis School of Culinary Arts, Pune: The Symbiosis School of Culinary Arts (SSCA) is a prominent institution within Symbiosis International University. It is the first educational establishment in India to concentrate solely on offering specialised degrees in culinary arts and science. In response to the food industry’s increasing need for qualified culinary professionals, SSCA was established. One of the most sought-after programmes in the nation is its flagship bachelor’s degree in culinary arts, which has grown rapidly. The institution offers a one-year postgraduate culinary arts diploma in addition to a three-year bachelor’s degree in culinary arts.

5. CAI (Culinary Academy of India) Hyderabad is one of the most impressive institutions in India, and what sets it apart from other culinary institutes is that it focuses on both traditional and modern culinary techniques. The institute provides a variety of diplomas and degrees in culinary arts. CAI has 8 modular and sophisticated kitchens designed for the aspiring chefs with different specialities.

As the course progresses students get shuffled between different kitchens and gather experiences from all around. It is believed that this is one of the best options for aspiring chefs, it is now recognized as India’s top college for culinary arts and catering technology. In 2019-20, CAI celebrated its 25th anniversary. Since then, it has solidified its reputation in the international culinary scene by placing many of its graduates in high-profile food production positions on international cruise lines. Graduates of the academy are prepared to leave their mark in the culinary industry thanks to its emphasis on creativity and innovation.

If you are planning to make a career in the culinary world, then choosing a culinary arts school matters a lot. These top schools will help you to achieve that path, and the culinary field today is not limited to just restaurants. With the global culinary tourism market size calculated at USD 13.83 billion in 2024 and predicted to reach around USD 85.04 billion by 2034, expanding at a healthy CAGR of 19.92% from 2025 to 2034, the opportunities are immense.

So, whether your dream is to master smart techniques like a chef or experiment with global food and trends, these schools can provide you the best. There is never a better moment to step into this dynamic, growing industry.