5 data driven educational platforms empowering students to make informed career decisions

The rapidly changing educational environment has made data-driven platforms essential tools for guiding students through their academic and career journeys. Utilizing artificial intelligence and data analytics, these platforms offer personalized insights and tailored recommendations, allowing students to make informed choices about their educational options. Whether it’s selecting the right courses and colleges, identifying scholarship opportunities, or planning study abroad experiences, these platforms empower students to pursue their educational and career aspirations with confidence.

Edumilestone

Edumilestones is a career counseling platform in India, with a presence in over 54 locations through a network of 1,500+ highly trained career counselors. Established in 2008, Edumilestones has set the industry benchmark with its comprehensive 5-dimensional career assessment. The platform extends beyond career assessment, featuring India’s first career lab with information on 50,000 colleges in India and abroad, 300+ exams, application processes for studying abroad, 20+ online courses, and a comprehensive career library. This integrated resource is available in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu. Edumilestones is committed to make the process of selecting the right academic path more simple and approachable, enabling students to confidently pursue their academic goals.

Edupull

Edupull is a cutting-edge data-driven educational platform designed to help students make informed decisions about their education. Founded in 2023, Edupull leverages AI and data analytics to provide personalized insights and recommendations based on each student’s profile, strengths, and interests. The platform aims to bridge information gaps in education through its AI-powered insights and extensive analytical capabilities. Edupull offers resources in over 10 vernacular Indian languages and boasts a comprehensive database covering more than 62,000 colleges, 5500+ courses, and 700+ scholarships across India. Additionally, Edupull provides free study-abroad counseling services, empowering students to make well-informed educational choices.

Bodhami

Bodhami is an online education platform providing personalized counseling and learning through a state-of-the-art digital learning platform. Developed with neuroscience and AI experts, Bodhami’s powerful Artificial Intelligence algorithms detail the 360-degree persona of an individual, utilizing over 2 million association rules to suggest the right career fit and address skill gaps. The algorithm also recommends learning paths, delivering a personalized learning journey for each individual. Bodhami helps students and professionals realize their potential through holistic and personalized education at an affordable price. By assessing skills and persona, Bodhami identifies interventions needed across different skill sets and enables upskilling using cutting-edge courses available on their marketplace. With over 40,000 students and 2,500 counselors from 250 cities in India, Bodhami is a leader in personalized education.

The Big League

TheBigLeague is a leading EdTech platform based in Noida, India, founded in 2018 by co-founders Piyush Bhartiya and Rachit Agrawal, with Priyanka Bhargava serving as the Head of Counselling. With a steadfast mission to empower students, TheBigLeague strives to nurture well-rounded personalities and impart essential life skills while guiding students toward admission into premier educational institutions. The brand’s visionary goal revolves around becoming a leading resource for comprehensive insights into the world’s top universities, equipping students with the knowledge and skills necessary for success in higher education.

Edumpus

Edumpus is a new-age platform that provides a multilateral user-generated communication channel between educational institutions, students, and other stakeholders of this coveted industry. The platform was founded by entrepreneurs Ajesh Raj and Basil Ali in 2019. The startup aims to bridge the gap between institutions and students across the globe and wants to create a global outreach that will help students make informed decisions about their careers and provide an efficient way for institutions to leverage their resources to pursue good students without making it an exhaustive process. The platform offers over 50,000 courses, and around 500 universities are listed on the website. Edumpus uses artificial intelligence (AI) to suggest best-fit courses to students based on their criteria and university offerings.