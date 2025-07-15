7 Important Tips For Choosing The Right Law Degree

Pexels. CCO Licensed.

Law is a fascinating field that can be key to obtaining a legal career. But just how do you choose the right law degree? There are many institutions that offer courses related to law. This post offers 7 tips for selecting the right law degree

Consider your area of law

While it’s possible to pursue a general law degree, it’s also possible to specialize in certain areas of law. For example, a graduate certificate in business law could help you to break into corporate law, while a criminal law degree can give you the knowledge required to be a criminal defence lawyer or magistrate. If you know what area of law you want to get into, consider one of these specialist law degrees. If you want to keep your options open, stick to a general law degree.

Decide between online and on campus

Online law degrees can be studied from anywhere – often flexibly in your own time. These can be beneficial to those with commitments. Traditional degrees have to be studied on campus and may be more suited to those who want to experience the social aspect of going to college.

Read course reviews

You can find reviews on different law courses online left by students. Look for law degrees that have mostly positive reviews – this will ensure that you choose a high quality course. Avoid courses with lots of recent negative reviews or no reviews.

Compare course structures

The structure of the course could also be worth considering. Most regular courses are studied in three years, but you can also consider accelerated courses that can be studied in two years. There are also sandwich courses that include a work placement year to help you build some work experience.

Check out individual modules

Some law degrees have the option to choose from different modules. For example, some law degrees may allow you to choose between a legal writing module or a forensic computing module. This allows you to customize your law degree in order to study the areas that you are interested in and that are useful to you. Make sure the modules appeal to you and that you’re not forced to choose between two modules that are both interesting to you.

Make sure you can meet the entry requirements

Then entry requirements of law degrees can vary with some colleges requiring very high grades and others being not so strict. Apply to courses that you think you can feasibly meet the entry requirements for. It’s okay to aim high with your first choice if you haven’t yet taken exams – just in case you exceed your expectations – but make sure to choose a more realistic second choice.

Look into career prospects

Many colleges carry out surveys to see what types of careers alumni have achieved. You may find that students at some colleges are more likely to be employed faster or are more likely to achieve higher-paid jobs. This could be worth factoring into your decision making when choosing a degree.