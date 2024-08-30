30th August 2024: 90+ My Tuition App, recognized for its innovative school-based tuition model that delivers affordable and high-quality education designed for CBSE students, is expanding its footprint in Qatar through a strategic alliance with Bright Eduway. Following its remarkable growth trajectory in Dubai, 90+ is rapidly scaling across GCC countries, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions in CBSE tuition via a school-centric online platform. This program is designed to support students comprehensively, from daily class lessons to preparation for periodic class tests and exams, making it an indispensable resource for academic success.

This partnership marks a strategic step for 90+ My Tuition App as it continues to leverage its successful model across the GCC region. By teaming up with Bright Eduway, a prominent education provider in Qatar, the app aims to connect with a broader student base, delivering on its promise of accessible, high-quality education. “This collaboration would be extremely helpful to reach more students in Qatar. The school-based tuition model offered by 90+ is becoming a reliable and affordable choice for CBSE students,” said Mr. Jabir Ayyappalli, Managing Director of Bright Eduway.

Mr. Muhammed Kamaludheen, CEO of Bright Eduway Qatar, expressed optimism about the partnership’s potential, especially in the post-COVID landscape where there is a clear shift in parental preference towards online learning solutions over traditional classroom settings. “After two years of COVID, most parents are increasingly opting for online tuition over offline options,” he noted. This trend aligns with the broader regional push towards digital transformation in education, making the timing of this partnership particularly advantageous. Mr. Smijay Gokuldaasan, CEO of 90+ My Tuition App, emphasized the significance of the partnership in achieving the company’s ambitious growth targets. “With this new product and partnership, we expect to extend our reach to all schools across Qatar,” he stated. This strategic move is not just about geographical expansion but also about enhancing the learning experience for students.

Since its launch, 90+ My Tuition App has swiftly expanded from its roots in India to the broader Gulf region, fueled by a successful $5 million Series A funding round. The app’s entry into the UAE was met with significant success, enrolling over 1,200 students across the UAE and Qatar within its first year of operations. This rapid growth underscores the strong demand for high-quality, flexible education solutions in the region.