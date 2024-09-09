A Fly Around the World is a Delightful Adventure Tale

Harrisburg, PA, September 07, 2024 — “A Fly Around the World”: a captivating and imaginative adventure. “A Fly Around the World” is the creation of published author, B. P. Douglas, a retired US veteran.

Douglas shares, “Musca is an American horse fly, which has thus far, lived his entire life on a farm. The things he knows of the world are what other flies have told him and in judgment to what he has seen on television. With the notes he gathered and a curiosity for truth, Musca breaks away from his norm.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, B. P. Douglas’s new book takes readers on a whimsical journey as Musca discovers new places, meets fascinating characters, and learns about the vast and diverse world beyond his familiar surroundings.