A Red Circle Hosts Fourth Annual Back2School with Books

Registered children will receive a free backpack and school supplies.

(St. Louis, Mo., July 25, 2024) A Red Circle, a nonprofit dedicated to the advancement of racial equity in North St. Louis, is hosting its fourth annual Back2School with Books on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will take place at the North County Community Nexus located at 9300 Lewis and Clark Blvd. in Ferguson, Mo. Registration, which is free and open to the public, is required for children to receive a complimentary backpack and school materials while supplies last.

Children attending the event will select a free book from EyeSeeMe African American Children’s Bookstore. The online bookstore specializes in promoting positive images and stories about African American culture and history.

The event includes free ice cream from The Scoops Truck, live music by Lady J Huston, and a variety of community organizations providing information and resources to help families get ready for the upcoming school year. Back2School with Books is sponsored by BJC HealthCare and First Bank.

Founded in 2017, A Red Circle creates economic and community betterment solutions through education, employment, and empowerment. A Red Circle has four Missouri locations – Healthy Flavor Community Garden in Riverview, North County Agricultural Education Center in Pine Lawn, The Creative Spot in Ferguson, and North County Community Nexus in Bellefontaine Neighbors – to best serve the community and improve wellness opportunities for its citizens who experience healthy food access disparities in the region.

Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-red-circles-4th-annual-back2school-with-books-tickets-945143949997?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl.

For more information, call (314) 328-2286 or visit www.aredcircle.org.