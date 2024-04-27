New Delhi/Mumbai April 27th, 2024: : Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), the national leader in test preparatory services, proudly announces a significant achievement as nearly 13,379 of its students successfully qualified the JEE Mains second session 2024 examination. The results, announced by the National Testing Agency last night, reflect the students’ diligence and determination, coupled by the exceptional mentorship provided by Aakash.

Among the successful 13379 students, an impressive 5,783 achieved a percentile score of 95 and above, while an outstanding 1,288 students secured a percentile score of 99 and above, further solidifying Aakash’s position as a leading educational institution in India. For the April 2024 session 2, 1,179,569 students registered, and 1,067,959 appeared for the exam.

The exceptional performance of Aakash’s students is exemplified by the top scorers in the Classroom programs. Murikinati Sai Divya Teja Reddy and Rishi Shekher Shukla from Telangana attained a flawless 100 percentile, while Rachit Aggarwal from Punjab and Sanvi Jain from Karnataka also secured 100 percentile, each attaining the title of state topper.

Enrolled in Aakash’s renowned classroom program, these exceptional students embarked on a rigorous journey to conquer the formidable IIT JEE, recognized globally as one of the toughest entrance examinations. Their ascent is a testament to their relentless dedication in mastering core concepts and adhering to a disciplined study regimen. Expressing their heartfelt gratitude, they acknowledged, “Our success is indebted to Aakash for its meticulously crafted content and coaching, pivotal in our journey. Without their unwavering guidance, mastering numerous subjects within a condensed timeframe would have been an insurmountable challenge.”

Mr. Deepak Mehrotra, CEO and MD at Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), extended his heartfelt congratulations to all the students for their outstanding performance. He said, “We applaud the remarkable achievements of our students in the JEE Main 2024 results. Their outstanding success is the result of their strong dedication, perseverance, and the invaluable support from their families and our esteemed faculty. At Aakash, we are committed to delivering the utmost quality in test preparation, empowering students with the knowledge and skills essential for academic excellence. My heartfelt congratulations go out to all our students, and I wish them continued success in their future endeavors.”

JEE (Mains) is structured in two sessions to provide students with multiple opportunities to enhance their scores. While JEE Advanced exclusively facilitates admissions to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), JEE Main serves as the gateway to numerous National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other Centrally-aided engineering colleges across India. Participation in JEE Main is a prerequisite for appearing in JEE Advanced.

Aakash offers comprehensive IIT-JEE coaching through various course formats tailored for high school and higher secondary school students. Recently, Aakash has intensified its focus on developing Computer-Based Training. Its innovative iTutor platform delivers recorded video lectures, enabling students to engage in self-paced learning and catch up on missed sessions. Moreover, mock tests simulate real exam conditions, equipping students with the necessary familiarity and confidence to tackle the examination effectively.