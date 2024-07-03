AECC invites aspiring students to ‘Admission Day’, guides them in achieving study-abroad dreams

03rd July 2024: AECC – a leading international student recruitment platform is thrilled to host its annual Admission Day event from July to September PAN India, in its different branches. With this initiative, AECC aims to provide aspiring students with a comprehensive understanding of their future educational destinations including UK, Australia, Canada, USA, Ireland, New Zealand, Germany and more, whilst facilitating their journey with the relevant guidance.

AECC’s admission day offers an immersive experience to prospective students with an emphasis on streamlining and easing the process of moving abroad for studies. It helps students achieve their international education dreams by creating an education ecosystem by bringing university representatives and students together. Henceforth, it will cultivate a supportive and informative environment that simplifies the decision-making process for international education.

Elated about the same Ankur Agarwal, Director- South Asia and Africa, AECC said, “As we redefine the possibilities of international student recruitment, this event will be recognised as a gateway to global education. We are delighted to share this experience with aspiring students who can interact with top university representatives, thereby helping them make the right decision about the university and destination with ease. It reflects our commitment to offer inclusive education opportunities, marked by free profile assessment, career roadmap, and end-to-end overseas education assistance.”

Since the event covers all universities in prominent destinations, the unique opportunity to engage in one-on-one interactions with university representatives from their preferred colleges allows them to gather detailed insights into universities and colleges. The event also presents students with the opportunity to grab upto 100% scholarship with top universities basis their merit.

AECC helps students paint a clear picture of their desired study destinations while also learning about university highlights, academic programs, the lifestyle, and specific scholarship programs that align with their academic interests. In fact, in certain cases, universities may extend on-the-spot offer letters to students whose profile aligns well with their criteria, offering an immediate pathway to their dream college.

From heritage streets of India to moving on a global recognition journey, students can accomplish their professional goals by gaining insider insights from top university representatives and find the perfect university, course, and study destinations with AECC. It has a proven track record of registrations with over a hundreds students bagging 100% scholarship in top universities.

Ambitious students can start their study abroad journey by registering for the AECC Admission Day.