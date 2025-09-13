AI-Powered Education: DeVry University Redefines Learning and Innovation

LISLE, Ill., September 13, 2025 — As artificial intelligence continues to redefine how we learn and work, DeVry University marks the two-year anniversary of its groundbreaking Artificial Intelligence (AI) Lab—an initiative designed to bridge the gap between emerging technology and workforce readiness.

Since launching the AI Lab in 2023, DeVry has accelerated efforts to integrate AI across every facet of its learner journey—from curriculum development and faculty training to student support and industry-aligned credentials.

“AI Innovation has been at the center of the learner journey at DeVry,” said Elise Awwad, president and CEO of DeVry University. “Over the past two years we’ve taken deliberate steps to embed AI into our courses and programs and infuse it into the support our students receive throughout their educational and career journeys. Learners are eager to harness the power of AI, and we’ve continued strengthening our industry-informed curriculum so the skills we teach align directly with what the workforce needs—not just today, but in the years to come.”

“In today’s AI-powered workforce, AI skills are the new currency—and those who want to thrive must continuously learn, upskill and reskill,” added Dr. Shantanu Bose, provost and chief academic officer at DeVry University. “As educators, it’s our responsibility to equip learners with the knowledge, skills and tools to succeed. Our goal is to embed AI-Literacy in every course and give every student access to an AI-powered learning assistant to navigate their classes.”

Responding to Workforce Needs

By 2034, AI-fueled demand nationally for data processing, software development and cybersecurity is expected to increase employment by 7.5% in professional, scientific and technical services and by 6.5% in the information sector, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. DeVry’s research, Closing the Gap: Upskilling and Reskilling in an AI Era, underscores this point. Nearly half of workers believe AI will make their work easier, and almost half say they want to reskill to a more AI-focused role. But 60% of employers believe that AI advancement is leaving some employees behind and making their skills outdated. Furthermore, the World Economic Forum (WEF) estimates 59% of workers will need reskilling or upskilling by 2030 but 11% are unlikely to receive it.

Recognizing the need to close the skills gap, DeVry launched DeVryPro earlier this year—an AI-powered online learning platform. Designed for professionals and built in partnership with industry leaders, DeVryPro offers practical, self-paced courses that make lifelong learning both accessible and actionable. In addition, the university also enhanced its Career Services with the launch of HireDeVry, a centralized hub for career planning and job search support. These services provide comprehensive support throughout the students’ academic journey and well into their careers.

DeVry’s commitment to AI education is also reflected across its academic offerings. A few examples include:

A graduate certificate and new MBA track in AI & Business Analytics

An AI and Data Analytics undergraduate certificate and new specialization for our bachelor’s in Software Development

Over a dozen new courses in AI, machine learning and analytics have been added

DeVry is also a proud sponsor of 1871’s AI Innovation Lab, which supports Chicago-area tech startups and entrepreneurs

AI Across the Learning Experience

All DeVry and Keller courses now feature an integrated AI assistant that provides 24/7 support students demand at a higher level. Learners also have access to AI tutors for writing support and many engineering and technology courses. The university continues to expand its use of AI-led solutions, including bringing a personalized AI-expert into its health information courses and embedding AI-powered, competency-based learning in business disciplines—all designed to help students stay engaged throughout their academic journey.

With the power of Agentic AI, DeVry is transforming online learning, delivering personalization through human insight and machine precision. This model breaks the mold of traditional AI use in education by placing emphasis on interaction over transactions. For example, AI learning coaches integrated into DeVryPro courses push learners to think critically, stay accountable and develop real-world skills by:

Answering questions

Prompting deeper thinking

Providing assignment feedback

Researching class topics

Offering new perspectives on the material being studied and encouraging deeper dialogue

“Our goal is to help learners move forward with confidence,” added Richard Korczyk, chief experience officer at DeVry University. “Agentic AI isn’t just a tool but a teaching partner. It recognizes progress, tailors responses and encourages critical thinking. We believe it’s about providing support and helping learners build not just skills but momentum toward their futures.”

The university is on a path to incorporate AI literacy and skill-building activity into 100% of its courses by the end of this academic year, ensuring every student learns workplace AI skills as part of their education. From foundational AI courses to advanced graduate-level programs, learners can gain practical AI skills relevant to current and future careers.

As DeVry marks the second anniversary of its AI Lab, it remains focused on looking beyond the horizon—staying responsive to industry shifts, providing tools for lifelong learning and helping students not just adapt to change, but drive it.