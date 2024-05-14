ALLEN Alumni meet Samanayan-2024

14th May 2024. I am proud that I studied in Kota, I was an Allen student. This is where my dreams began to get accomplished. Allen has made a big contribution to my career & Kota made it possible. Now it feels great to see the changed Allen and Kota. Kota has changed a lot in just a few years.

Dr. Jeevan Kankaria, from Jaipur who was a pre-medical student in the 1995 batch of Allen, said this in the Allen Alumni-Meet Samanayan.

A two-day ALLEN Alumni Meet-2024 ‘Samanayan’ was organized by ALLEN Career Institute in Kota. Doctors from all over the country came to Kota to participate in the program. More than one thousand guests attended this program. Many programs were organized in two days for these Allen Alumni who studied at Allen in Kota and made their career in different years. During this time, they met their teachers and took their blessings. When we met our friends, we hugged and inquired about each other. These students saw the changed form of Kota and Allen. Visited the newly constructed Chambal Riverfront and City Park in Kota. Along with this, they also visited the classroom campuses built in different areas of Allen Career Institute in Kota.

The main event was held at Samaras Auditorium of Allen Sammunat Campus in Kota on Sunday. All the Allen Alumni were honored here. On this occasion, the chief guest was Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. ALLEN Family matoshri Krishana Devi Mandhana, Allen Directors Dr. Govind Maheshwari, Rajesh Maheshwari, Naveen Maheshwari, Dr. Brajesh Maheshwari, HOD K G Vaishnav and P B Saxena were present in the program. A video message of former state minister and MLA Shanti Dhariwal was also played in the programme.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that I welcome all the doctors who have come to Kota. I am also proud that I am from Kota. This feeling of pride gets bigger when we go to another city, Delhi or abroad. It is my experience that there is no city like Kota for studies. Facilities like Kota, the method of teaching here is very good. This is the reason why students from all over india are coming here every year. The struggle learned from here inspires the students to move ahead in life. Teaches to struggle for success. There we meet Allen students who share their fond memories of Kota with us. Allen’s efforts in improving Kota is not hidden from anyone. The coaching institutes here have moved forward on their own and have set an example for the country in providing quality education. This is the reason why Prime Minister Modi also calls Kota, ‘the Kashi of education’. I can say that the efforts being made in Kota to make careers of students are not being made in any other city. Here, very good efforts are also being made for the mental well-being of the students. Kota is the best city for education in every way and the people here and Allen Career Institute have contributed to this.

On this occasion, Director Dr. Govind Maheshwari said that Allen has always carried the motto of “values to success”. Giving values ​​along with education is our priority, that is why today Allen is recognized as a family. It feels great to see this family growing like this. You all came on Allen’s call, refreshed the memories of old days, it is a very pleasant feeling. “Looking at you, it seems that Allen has made a small contribution in making your career”, he said.

Director Rajesh Maheshwari shared the experiences of connection of Allen with the students since its inception. Along with this, he gave information about the upcoming schemes. Director Dr. Brajesh Maheshwari described the moments shared with the Allen alumni as unforgettable. He also gave information about Allen’s academic journey. In the end, Director Dr. Naveen Maheshwari expressed vote of thanks.

Announcement of Allen Pariwar Scholarship for Allen Alumni

Allen director Dr. Naveen Maheshwari said in the program that Allen has always been with the students. It has been contributing in taking them forward. Once again this announcement is being made to keep the relationship between students and Allen strong. ALLEN Alumni Scholarship “Allen Pariwar” will be introduced from next session with the start of admissions. Under this, scholarship will be given on fee to the children of the family of Allen alumni who studied at Allen in any year. ALLEN has guided more than 30 lakh students since its inception. In such a situation, we will be able to connect with the families of so many students and encourage them.

ALLEN taught to fight

1995 batch student Dr. Jeevan Kankaria said I learned a lot from ALLEN. Kota does not just bring success, here one is taught to struggle. Because when it comes to competitive exams, we need a very different level of hard work. This was learned in Kota and the lessons taught by Allen from culture to success are very useful for us even today.

The same faculties, our proud moment

Dr. Devendra Chaudhary, who came from New Delhi, said that the best feeling after coming to Kota was that even today the same energy and positivity is there. In Allen we saw the same teachers who had taught us. ALLEN is maintaining its traditions. Even today students are studying with the same prayers and same values. This is what we remembered throughout life.

Kota motivates to move forward

IAS from Gujrat Dr. Vikrant Pandey said that Kota inspires to move forward. I learned to struggle from Allen, that is why I cracked Civil Services after medical. Came to Kota, studied in Allen in 1996 batch and got selected in RPMT. Hard work is done in Allen, the way Brijesh Maheshwari Sir, Vaishnav Sir, Saxena Sir and other faculties taught us, the subjects seemed very easy. Even today the education at Allen is just as good. Alan and Kota are encouraged to move forward.

Kota has changed a lot

Dr.Ashish Goyal From Noida Delhi-NCR said that I was a student of the first batch. The Kota has changed a lot. ALLEN has also grown up a lot. We studied in two-three room institutes, today we see big campuses and Kota. It is a great feeling to see Kota and ALLEN progressing.

old memories refreshed

Dr. S.N. Gautam, student of 1995 batch and Head of Neuro Surgery at Govt. medical College Kota, said that it felt great to spend time with old friends. ALLEN made it possible. When ALLEN moves forward, there is a feeling of great pride, it feels like we are moving forward. Seeing the students of Kota once again in Kota, it felt like the old days have come