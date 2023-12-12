Alton Lynn Cooper’s Newly Released Grampa Hal The Fish That Wouldn’t Stay Caught

Lansing, MI, December 12, 2023 — “Grampa Hal The Fish That Wouldn’t Stay Caught”: an enjoyable juvenile fiction with informative lessons of life and faith layered within. “Grampa Hal The Fish That Wouldn’t Stay Caught” is the creation of published author, Alton Lynn Cooper, an ordained minister who has served as a deaf pastor at his local church in Holt, Michigan, for the past forty-five years. He has also managed in the automobile industry for forty-one years. He and his wife have ten adult children, seven sons and three daughters, and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Cooper shares, “In this fourth book of the Grampa Hal series, Davey receives good news and overcomes the sadness that he has had since Grampa’s last visit. Grampa shows up with more boxes than he has ever brought before. Davey gets two new special friends.

“When it’s time to open Grampa’s duct-taped boxes, Davey is thrilled at what Grampa tells him. Little Davey gets caught up in some sticky business as the boxes are being opened.

“Grampa, Mama, and Little Davey make some golden memories at the pond in the park. The first thing that Davey catches at the pond shocks Grampa and Mama.

“Come on, let’s get back over to Maplewood Avenue and find out what caused Davey’s glum mood and enjoy another fun adventure with Grampa, Mama, and Little Davey Gibson.”