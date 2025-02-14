Amity University Gurugram Explores Sustainable Healthcare Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow

Feb 14th, 2025: Amity University Haryana, Academic Staff College with technical support from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, organized a sensitization talk on “Promoting Health Care Practices for Sustainability” on 13th February 2025. The event aimed to raise awareness about effective healthcare practices and their role in promoting healthier lifestyles, fostering sustainable development and exploring future collaboration opportunities with WHO and the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

The session attracted an impressive mix of students, faculty, and researchers, all gathered to explore solutions for creating a sustainable future while improving healthcare outcomes. A key focus was on promoting healthier lifestyles and sustainable cultivation practices to ensure a greener, healthier world for future generations.

The event began with a Saraswati Vandana, a traditional Indian prayer, seeking the blessings of Goddess Saraswati for knowledge and wisdom.

Prof. P.B. Sharma, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, Amity University Haryana, during his address, emphasized the fundamental pillars of a healthy lifestyle: a healthy body, a healthy mind and a happy soul. Prof Sharma elaborated on how these elements are interconnected and essential for achieving a balanced and fulfilling life. Prof. Sharma stressed that in today’s fast-paced and stressful world, it is crucial to maintain harmony between physical, mental, and emotional health. Prof Sharma encouraged everyone to prioritize these pillars, which are the foundation for building resilience, happiness, and long-term wellness. Prof. Sharma also spoke about Amity University Haryana’s significant efforts in promoting sustainability, particularly in its wastewater treatment and reuse initiatives. His address set the tone for the event, reinforcing the importance of a holistic approach to health that encompasses both individual well-being and environmental sustainability.

Prof. Vikas Madhukar, Pro Vice Chancellor, Amity University Haryana, discussed the importance of adopting sustainable practices in our daily life. He explained that sustainability isn’t just a global issue but a responsibility everyone must take on to create a better future. Prof. Madhukar highlighted Amity University Haryana’s leadership in promoting sustainability and health-conscious education. His address encouraged the audience to think about how they can contribute to a healthier, more sustainable world and take action toward a greener future.

Dr. Sunny Swarnkar, Deputy Assistant Director General (DADG) at the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, focused on defining health, well-being and mental health. He discussed the harmful effects of poor lifestyle choices, such as consuming packaged foods and fried items, and highlighted the rising prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, stroke, and hypertension. These diseases are often linked to lifestyle factors like poor diet, lack of physical activity, smoking, and air pollution. Dr. Swarnkar also discussed the National Program for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD), which addresses risk factors like alcohol abuse and unhealthy eating habits. He encouraged the audience to reconnect with traditional practices, such as sitting cross-legged while eating, to improve digestion and overall health.

Dr. Ashaish Bhat, National Officer at the World Health Organization & Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, spoke about how daily habits such as consuming sugary drinks, poor sleep, and unhealthy dietary choices contribute to chronic health issues. He advocated for avoiding junk food, tobacco, and smoking, while promoting yoga, meditation, and physical exercise as essential parts of daily routines. Dr. Bhat also emphasized reducing screen time to improve overall well-being.

Dr. Abhishek Khanna shifted the conversation towards sustainability, explaining its significance in preserving natural resources for future generations. He spoke about a WHO project in Odisha that promotes sustainable healthcare practices, and emphasized the importance of balancing development with environmental conservation.

Prof. Dr. Sanjna Vij, Deputy Director, Academic Staff College, Amity University Haryana, highlighted the global challenges we face, such as health problems and environmental concerns. She pointed out how these issues impact our daily lives and the future of the planet. Prof. Vij emphasized the importance of understanding that our individual actions—like the food we eat and how we use resources can have a significant impact. She also underscored that by working together as a community, we can create a greater impact and build a healthier, more sustainable future for all.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Leena Bharadwaj, Assistant Professor at Amity School of Applied Sciences, who expressed her gratitude to the esteemed guests, speakers and all the participants who contributed to the success of the event.