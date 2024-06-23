Amity University Haryana Celebrates International Yoga Day with a Transformative Five-Day Yoga Festival from 17-21 June 2024

Amity University Haryana, in partnership with the Indian Council of Philosophical Research (ICPR), proudly celebrated International Yoga Day with a spectacular five-day Practical Yoga Workshop cumA Round Table Exploration on the healing power of Yoga Therapy. This dynamic event, masterfully organized by the Amity School of Liberal Arts and the Amity Academic Staff College & IQAC, united distinguished experts and passionate participants from the Amity University Haryana community for a transformative experience.

During the first day of the workshop, Dr. Ram Avtar, Sanaskari Yog Guru, National In-Charge, Ekal Yoga Arogya Yojna started the workshop with a comprehensive session on the benefits of Yoga. He highlighted how regular practice can enhance physical health, mental clarity, and emotional stability. Dr. Avtar discussed various aspects of Yoga, including its historical significance, different styles, and how it can be integrated into daily life to improve overall well-being followed by practical session.

During the second day of the workshop, Prof. J.K. Mehta guided participants through an engaging session that included mantra recitation, pranayama, and classical breathing techniques. He demonstrated Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutation) and Chandra Namaskar (Moon Salutation) asanas, explaining their physical and spiritual benefits. Prof. Mehta’s session provided participants with practical tools to enhance their Yoga practice and deepen their understanding of these ancient techniques.

During the third day of the workshop, Dr. Akhilesh led an in-depth exploration of traditional asanas, corrective asanas, meditative asanas, and relaxation techniques. He emphasized the importance of proper alignment and breathing in each pose. Dr. Akhilesh also introduced participants to the significance of acupressure therapy, explaining how it complements Yoga practice by promoting healing and balance in the body.

Fourth day of the workshop was taken by the BK Sisters, presented an insightful session on Raja Yoga, Yog Nidra (yogic sleep), healthy eating habits, and nutritional theories for well-being. Their expertise in these areas provided participants with a holistic approach to health. The BK Sisters shared practical tips on incorporating Raja Yoga and Yog Nidra into daily routines, and their guidance on diet and nutrition highlighted the importance of a balanced diet in supporting Yoga practice. Their session left a profound impact on participants, encouraging them to adopt these healthy habits for a more balanced lifestyle.

The day fifth of the practical session was taken by Dr Gyanprakash Ojha and Mrs Shikha Ojha who enlightening the participants by sharing their view on asanas like neck stretching, nauka chalan, Chandra asanas, etc mudra and pranayamas. Mrs Shikha Ojha elaborated the benefits of asanas for different diseases like diabetes, slip discs, spondylitis etc while Dr Gyanprakash Ojha elaborated the Vayu mudra with breathing pattern. Both had explained the concept of swash – prswaash with the solar system and their location in our universe.

This event aims to deepen the understanding and practice of yoga, emphasizing its role in harmonizing wellness and exploring its therapeutic benefits.

The practical session was followed by Round Table Exploration on Harmonizing Wellness and Yoga Therapy’s Healing Power. It was a unique opportunity for participants to listen to discussion and engage with experts and practitioners in the field of yoga therapy.

The Round Table yoga exploration session commenced with a lamp lighting ceremony accompanied by the enchanting of Sangha mantras, creating an atmosphere of tranquillity and reverence.

Additionally, students showcased their insightful posters in a gallery, contributing to the vibrant celebration of International Yoga Day.

Prof. Sanjna Vij, Deputy Director of the Academic Staff College at AUH, delivered the opening remarks. Prof Sanjna Vij emphasized that the workshop, spanning five days, was more than just an event; it was a celebration of yoga. She highlighted the holistic approach of yoga that integrates the mind, body, and spirit, fostering comprehensive health and well-being.

Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, Prof. P. B. Sharma, during his address shared his insights on the profound significance of yoga in relation to karmas (actions) and dharma (duties). Prof. Sharma emphasized the necessity of mindfulness for teachers and its harmonious alignment with yoga, underscoring how these practices are essential for personal and professional fulfilment.

During the round table discussion on “Harmonizing Wellness and Yoga Therapy’s Healing Power” at Amity University Haryana, the following esteemed experts participated:

Prof. P. B. Sharma , Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, Amity University Haryana

, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, Amity University Haryana Dr Ram Avtar , Sanaskari Yog Guru, National In-Charge, Ekal Yoga Arogya Yojna

, Sanaskari Yog Guru, National In-Charge, Ekal Yoga Arogya Yojna Prof. J. K. Mehta , Career Point University, Hamirpur

, Career Point University, Hamirpur Dr. Madan Manav , Founder Director, Global Institute for Bliss, Bhiwani, Haryana

, Founder Director, Global Institute for Bliss, Bhiwani, Haryana Dr. Gyanprakash Ojha , Faculty & International Yoga Therapist, DSVV, Haridwar

, Faculty & International Yoga Therapist, DSVV, Haridwar Ms. Shikha Ojha , International Yoga Coach & Therapist

, International Yoga Coach & Therapist Moderator: Prof SK Jha, Director, School of Liberal Arts, AUH

Key Highlights from the Round Table Discussion:

Prof. P. B. Sharma emphasized the importance of “Simplicity, Sustainability, and Integrity” as the keys to a healthy and happy life. He explained that simplicity means focusing on what’s important and reducing stress. Sustainability involves taking care of the environment and using resources wisely for future generations. Integrity means always being honest and doing the right thing. These principles not only help individuals stay well but also contribute to making society stronger and more prosperous

Dr. Ram Avtar stressed the significance of practicing यम (Yama), नियम (Niyama), and आहार (Aahar) to maintain a disease-free life. He advocated for incorporating these ancient principles into daily routines to promote holistic health.

Dr. Madan Manav recited the principle “पहलानियमनिरोगीकाया” (The first rule is a disease-free body), emphasizing that maintaining good health is the foundation for a long and happy life. He advocated for prioritizing health and well-being through disciplined practices.

Prof. J. K. Mehta shared insights on the “Happiness Index” and how it can be elevated through the practice of yoga. He highlighted that balancing the theories of sanskara (impressions) with one’s health and well-being is essential for true happiness.

Dr. Gyanprakash Ojha emphasized the need to include yoga programs in the curriculum, taught by qualified faculty. He advocated for practicing different forms of yoga, such as meditation, and suggested further exploration and meta-analysis to understand their benefits deeply.

Ms. Shikha Ojha added her perspective as an international yoga coach, supporting the integration of yoga practices into educational frameworks to promote mindfulness and overall well-being.

Prof. S.K. Jha led the session as the moderator and neatly wrapped up the discussion. He summarized all the important points that were talked about during the session on “Harmonizing Wellness and Yoga Therapy’s Healing Power.” Prof. Jha explained how yoga can be helpful for overall health and well-being in our daily lives and education. His summary helped everyone understand how yoga and mindfulness can solve modern-day problems and make our lives better.

The experts collectively analysed the current crises facing humanity, emphasizing that mindfulness and yoga are crucial for resolving these issues. Their insights were synthesized and complemented by the wisdom of Prof. P. B. Sharma, who reiterated that “Simplicity, Sustainability, and Integrity” are essential for living a healthy and happy life.

This round table discussion provided valuable perspectives and actionable insights into the role of yoga and mindfulness in promoting wellness and addressing contemporary challenges. The session underscored the importance of integrating these practices into daily life and educational systems to foster a healthier, more balanced society.

The overall program was well coordinated by Prof SK Jha, Prof Sanjna Vij, Dr Supriya Sanju and Dr Priyanka Sharma.