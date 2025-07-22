Amity University Haryana Launches 5-Day FDP on Innovations in Disease Biology

Amity University Haryana (AUH) commenced a prestigious Five-Day FDP on “Recent Frontiers in Disease Biology: Latest Innovations and Biotechnological Solution”

July 22, 2025: Amity University Haryana (Online Mode): Amity University Haryana (AUH) started a prestigious Five-Day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on “Recent Frontiers in Disease Biology: Latest Innovations and Biotechnological Solution”, organized by the Amity Institute of Biotechnology (AIB), Amity Academic Staff College (AASC) and Academic and Administrative Development Centres (AADC) in collaboration with the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

Designed as a high-impact professional learning opportunity, The FDP aims to empower faculty members, researchers and scholars by equipping them with the latest knowledge and breakthroughs in disease biology and biotechnology. The programme focuses on bridging the gap between research, academia and real-world applications in healthcare and environmental sciences. The program includes expert lectures and interactive sessions led by eminent scientists and academicians from premier institutions such as IISER, IIT, AIIMS and others, with a focus on bridging the gap between academic research and real-world applications in healthcare, diagnostics and environmental sustainability.

During the inaugural session, Hon’ble Prof. (Dr.) P.B. Sharma Sir, Vice Chancellor of Amity University Haryana, delivered a visionary and thought-provoking inaugural address, in which he articulated the Four Pillars of Biotechnology that are shaping the future of scientific inquiry and innovation emphasizing their transformative impact on science and society. These include Industrial Biotechnology, which focuses on developing sustainable industrial processes and eco-friendly bio-based products; Medical Biotechnology, which plays a crucial role in advancing diagnostics, therapeutics and precision medicine, Microtechnology, which drives innovations in biosensors, microfluidics and biomedical devices and Disease Biotechnology, which provides molecular insights and supports translational research aimed at disease prevention and treatment.

Prof. Sharma passionately called for a synergistic integration of these domains with environmental stewardship, urging researchers and academicians to adopt holistic, multidisciplinary approaches that prioritize sustainability, ecosystem balance and societal well-being. Prof Sharma reinforced that scientific progress must go hand in hand with ethical responsibility and ecological consciousness, ultimately aiming to build a healthier and more resilient world.

Prof. (Dr.) Sanjna Vij, Deputy Director, AASC, AUH, warmly welcomed the participants and speakers, emphasizing the importance of continuous professional development in today’s dynamic academic landscape. Prof Vij highlighted how initiatives like the FDP foster knowledge sharing, interdisciplinary learning and academic excellence, reinforcing AUH’s commitment to lifelong learning and leadership in education.

Dr. Ranjita Ghosh Moulick briefly outlined the key objectives of the FDP, emphasizing its aim to enhance participants understanding of cutting-edge developments in disease biology and biotechnology. She also introduced the panel of distinguished experts from premier institutions like IISER, IIT and AIIMS, highlighting the diverse perspectives they would bring to the sessions.

A special appreciation to Prof. (Dr.) Rajendra Prasad, Director of AIB, whose support helped align the sessions with current scientific and academic trends.

Special thank you to all resource persons who would be taking the technical sessions in the coming sessions.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 100 faculty members representing 19 universities and various colleges from across the country.

Dr. Anurang Sharma seamlessly conducted the inaugural session as the Master of Ceremonies, ensuring smooth proceedings and engaging coordination throughout.

The session concluded with a heartfelt Vote of Thanks by Dr. Kaustav Bandopadhyay, who expressed deep gratitude to the distinguished speakers, collaborators and participants for their enthusiastic support and engagement.

With its robust academic framework and expert-led sessions, this FDP promises to be a transformative learning experience and a platform for knowledge exchange, collaboration and research capacity building.