AMPP Launches Inaugural Giving Tuesday Campaign to Support EMERG Student Outreach Initiatives

Houston, TX, November 24, 2023 –The AMPP EMERG Student Outreach Program, a leading program for students in primary and secondary schools, students in high schools, community colleges, and universities, as well as veterans and adults transitioning into industries served by the Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), announces its inaugural Giving Tuesday Campaign on November 28. This campaign is designed to raise funds to empower and support various programs, including scholarships, workforce development programs, and educational resources.

How it Works: Choose Your Impact

One distinctive feature of EMERG’s Giving Tuesday Campaign is the flexibility it offers to donors. Supporters can make an unrestricted gift, allowing EMERG to allocate funds where they are most needed, or they can choose to specify their donation towards a particular cause such as scholarships, diversity and inclusion grants, the travel assistance program, Corrosion Toolkits (cKits) and more.

“AMPP scholarships provided me networking exposure and opportunities to get involved and maintain a deep connection with AMPP through the start of my career,” said Nicholas D’Angelo, Jr. EIT, Chair, EMERG Program Committee, 2015, 2016, & 2017 Scholarship Recipient and 2018 Outstanding Student Award Recipient. “These early experiences paved the way for my AMPP certification and continued membership. I have gone from receiving scholarships to co-chairing our college student section to co-chairing and now chairing an entire AMPP program committee.”

Experiences like these aren’t possible without ongoing support. The EMERG Student Outreach Program strives to raise $5,000 with this Giving Tuesday initiative.

How to Participate:

· Visit https://www.ampp.org/about/emerg-student-outreach/giving-tuesday between now and November 28th to make a donation.

· Follow AMPP on social media @AmppOrg for updates and share your support using the hashtag #EMERGGivingTuesday.

· Spread the word among your network about supporting student outreach in the materials protection industry.

“At EMERG, we believe in the transformative power of education and the potential within every student to contribute to the materials protection industry,” said Heather Lowry, Manager, EMERG Student Outreach Program. “Our Giving Tuesday Campaign reflects our commitment to providing opportunities for students at every stage of their learning path, ensuring that the materials protection industry continues to thrive with diverse and skilled professionals.”

EMERG is a life cycle program meant to engage, magnetize, educate, raise, and guide students in the materials protection industry at all levels and stages of their educational journey.