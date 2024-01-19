Anant National University Opens Registrations for Anant Design Entrance and Proficiency Test

Ahmedabad, 19th January 2024: Anant National University announces the commencement of registrations for Anant Design Entrance and Proficiency Test (ADEPT), formerly recognised as the Design Entrance Test (DET). This design entrance test is set to be conducted online on 25th January 2024 at 6 pm. ADEPT offers a unique opportunity for aspiring students seeking admission to the Bachelor of Design program at Anant National University upon completing their Class XII education. The initial registration for Round 1 will be accepted until 20th January.

Prof. Bhaskar Bhatt, the Director of the School of Design at Anant National University said, “ADEPT goes beyond traditional assessments, rigorously evaluating a candidate’s critical skills. It encompasses a holistic approach, scrutinising both creative aptitude and the depth of awareness regarding societal and global dynamics. This innovative approach sets ADEPT apart, aligning with our vision to nurture not just proficient but also socially conscious and impactful designers in their endeavours.”

The one-hour-long ADEPT will be conducted in English, evaluating candidates on their design aptitude, creativity, problem-solving abilities, logical skills, and general awareness, placing particular emphasis on their motivation to drive positive change and contribute to a better world.

From the Bachelor of Design program to specialised master’s degrees, Anant National University provides a comprehensive education that equips students with the skills and knowledge needed for success in their chosen fields. With a holistic approach to learning, the university aims to produce visionary professionals equipped to tackle global challenges.