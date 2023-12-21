Andrew Caballero’s New Book Daddy, Do You Love Me This Much

San Diego, CA, December 21, 2023 –Fulton Books author Andrew Caballero, a veteran and loving father of three, has completed his most recent book, “Daddy, Do You Love Me This Much?”: a charming story of a young daughter who continues to ask her father how much he loves her, and is met with the same response each time.

Born in Chicago, author Andrew Caballero was raised in central California before joining the military. After his service, the author got married and had three wonderful children that remind him that the joys in life come from the small things. Currently, Andrew lives in San Diego where he and his family love to explore the many trails in the area, fish at the different lakes, and enjoy the local beaches. Having kids is the most difficult and amazing journey he could have asked for.

“A beautiful story can happen anywhere,” writes Caballero. “Chloe’s innocent curiosity leads her to measure a father’s love. Based on a real conversation between father and daughter during an evening walk in Oahu, HI. Young Chloe, who is only 5, uses her surroundings in the most adorable way. ‘Daddy, Do You Love Me This Much?’ is a deep felt and heartwarming book that every parent can relate too. How high does Chloe reach to grasp her father’s love? Does she finally get an answer?”