Angela Russell’s Newly Released Calvin’s Garden

Brooklyn, MI, July 01, 2024 –“Calvin’s Garden”: a joyful tale filled with themes of perseverance, problem-solving, and the joy of companionship. “Calvin’s Garden” is the creation of published author, Angela Russell, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.

Russell shares, “Calvin has a big, beautiful garden that he likes to play in every day. One day, he goes out to play in his garden, and he finds critters making mischief. He shoos the critters away, but they return. Calvin doesn’t know what to do until he finds a friend to help him.”