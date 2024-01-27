Anurag Varsity to offer INR 6.5 crore in Scholarships to meritorious students of the CET

Hyderabad, January 27, 2024…Anurag University, a 25-year-old, Telangana State’s first private University with over 12000 students on its rolls, today announced AnuragCET 2024, a common entrance test for admissions into various bachelor, master and doctoral programmes in Engineering, Agriculture and Nursing courses and announced scholarships worth Rs 6.5 crore for the same.

The 1st to 10th rank holders of the AnuragCET 24 will get a 100% scholarship, the 11th to 25th 50% and the 26th to 100, 25%. Similarly, 1 to 10,000 rankers in EAPCET or 1 to 50,000 rankers in JEE will get 50% scholarship, 10,000 to 15,000 EAPCET or 50001 to 75000 JEE rankers will get 25% and EAPCET 15001 to 25000 or JEE 75001 TO 100000 rankers will get 10%. Besides scholarships, the first 500 students taking admission into University through AnuragCET with a 10+2 score greater than 75% will be presented Laptops. The merit scholarship of 50% tuition fee waiver based on EAMCET ranks will be extended up to 20000 Rank for students who have pursued intermediate education in Government Junior Colleges.

It introduced Sports Scholarships (up to 100 % concession in tuition fee) for admissions during the academic year 2023-24 and this year the same is extended to NCC (National Cadet Corps) and Performing Arts for the coming academic year.

Prof.Balaji Utla – Registrar; Mrs.S.Neelima – CEO; Prof.V.Vijaya Kumar – Dean, School of Engineering; Prof M Mutha Reddy, Dean Examinations; Prof V. Vijay Kumar, Dean School of Engineering; Prof. K.S. Reddy, Dean Academics and Planning; Prof G. Vishnu Murthy, Dean CSE; Prof. V. Srinivasa Rao, Dean Student Affairs; Prof. Sathees Kumaran, Dean, Research & Development and Dr. M. Srinivasa Rao Director, Admissions; Heads of the Departments have participated in the Press Meet.

Addressing a press conference at its campus in Venkatapur in the city outskirts on Saturday, Mrs S. Neelima, CEO of Anurag University said the objective of its scholarship program is to attract talent and nurture the same for meaningful contribution to society and the country at large. The AnuragCET 2024 will begin on 11th February with an online test. The last date to submit for the same is 10th February. Desirous candidates can log into www.anurag.edu.in website, scan the QR code and apply for the same. Entry is free.

The Registrar of the college Prof Balaji Utla declared formal opening up of the registrations.

The tests will be both online and offline. The offline exams will be conducted at the Anurag University campus on alternative Sundays as well as in many districts in Telangana. The CET will also be held in some select private as well as Govt Intermediate colleges. Students from several states such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and many other states are expected to write the exam. The CET saw 19500 students from six states writing in the last year. This year Anurag University Academic Leadership is expecting nearly 40,000 students from more than 10 states in the country to appear for it.

The Lalitha Degree and PG college turned Brownfield University from a mere 180 to 12000 students in the past 25 years, Anurag University has become a name to reckon with for infrastructure, academic leadership, and academic environment within India today. It aims to be one of the 50 universities in India in the next 7 to 8 years and subsequently a destination for overseas students.

The University comprises 6 Schools offering 22 Undergraduate, 19 Post Graduate and 14 Doctoral Programs in total. All the eligible programs offered by Anurag University have been accredited by the NBA and also has been accredited by NAAC. Spanning over 150 acres, built-up area exceeding 10 lakh sq. ft, in-house hostel facility, has a faculty roster of over 500 individuals, including more than 200 doctorates, 20 plus patents to their credit and 15 books as authors, 300 plus papers published. Its faculty received grants for more than 15 major projects over 4 years.

It’s B. Tech Computer Science and Engineering program got 6 year accreditation from the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) while other B.Tech programs have been accredited for 3 years. Anurag is the first private university in Telangana to have that distinction.

Anurag is in the process of collaborating with foreign universities like Purdue, Indiana, Aalborg University, Denmark and MSOE, Wisconsin

Anurag University introduced the Honors and Minors program to enable its students for inter-disciplinary learning emphasizing Problem & Project-based learning. The Minors program was introduced to help core branches of Engineering lay their hands on computers and related disciplines to help them earn gainful employment in IT sectors besides opportunities in their core areas of specialization. Anurag is the only University in the Telangana state to introduce this program to promote core branches of engineering such as Mechanical, Automobile, Civil and Chemical Engineering.