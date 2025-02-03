Apply Now! Early Applicants Get Higher Chances – Ace the Case Study & Personal Interview (CAPI) to Stand Out

Delhi, 03 January 2025: ITM Business School has officially announced its Case Study & Personal Interview (CAPI) process as a crucial component of the selection procedure for its MBA program. The institute emphasizes a holistic approach to admissions, evaluating applicants beyond just entrance test scores. The CAPI ensures that prospective students are assessed based on critical thinking, problem-solving abilities, and interpersonal skills, aligning with ITM’s mission to develop industry-ready professionals.

“Progress is possible with a growth mindset, and at ITM Business School, we believe in nurturing well-rounded professionals who are ready to take on the challenges of the dynamic business world. The Case Study & Personal Interview (CAPI) process is designed to go beyond entrance test scores, allowing us to assess a candidate’s analytical thinking, problem-solving abilities, leadership potential, and adaptability. By engaging in real-world case analysis and personal interviews, students gain a platform to showcase their critical reasoning, communication skills, and innovative mindset—qualities that are essential for success in today’s corporate landscape. This process not only refines their thought process but also instills confidence and resilience, shaping them into future leaders who will drive meaningful change in the industry.” – Dr. Lakshmi Mohan, Director, ITM Business School.

The selection process at ITM Business School is comprehensive and considers multiple factors to ensure a diverse and dynamic student body. Apart from academic performance and entrance test scores, applicants are also assessed on their ability to analyze case studies, articulate their thoughts effectively during the personal interview, and demonstrate leadership and teamwork skills. Candidates with relevant post-graduation work experience may receive additional consideration. Participation in extracurricular activities, community service, and other accomplishments also play a role in determining final selections.

To be eligible for the ITM MBA program, candidates must have a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university with a minimum aggregate score as per the institute’s requirements. Final-year students awaiting their results may also apply, provided they meet the eligibility criteria upon completion of their degree. Additionally, applicants must have a valid score in recognized entrance exams such as CAT, XAT, GMAT, MAT, CMAT, ATMA, or any other equivalent test.

ITM Business School follows a structured application process for MBA admissions. Interested candidates must complete the following steps:

Step 1: Visit https://forms.itm.edu/mba and fill out the online application form. A non-refundable application fee of INR 1500/- is required to proceed.

Step 2: Complete and submit the application form before the deadline. Early applications are encouraged, as admission is conducted through multiple selection rounds. Applicants who apply early have a higher chance of securing admission.

Step 3: Upon successful submission, candidates will receive an Application ID. This ID should be saved for all future communications.

Step 4: Eligible candidates will be invited for the Written Case Study Evaluation and a Personal Interview. The date and venue for the selection process will be communicated via email. For applicants outside Mumbai, the selection process will be conducted online to ensure accessibility.

The CAPI process plays an important role in shaping the future leaders of tomorrow. By evaluating candidates on real-world problem-solving skills, communication abilities, and analytical thinking, ITM Business School ensures that only the most capable and well-rounded individuals are selected. This rigorous assessment promotes a cohort of students who are not only academically good but also equipped to tackle the challenges of the dynamic corporate landscape.

