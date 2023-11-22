Ashley Rebecca’s New Book, Loud and Clear, is a Moving Story About Acceptance

New York, NY, November 22, 2023 — Fulton Books author Ashley Rebecca has completed her most recent book, “Loud and Clear”: a charming story that centers around a young girl named Rory.

When she was sitting in class, she realized a change in herself with what may seem like a frightening and confusing impairment. However, Rory is quickly convinced otherwise with the help of her supportive parents, new audiologist, loving school staff, and loyal neighborhood friends.

Published by Fulton Books, Ashley Rebecca’s book is a heartfelt story about learning to adapt to and accept oneself, all while welcoming help that others may offer. With colorful artwork to help bring Rory’s tale to life, “Loud and Clear” will capture the hearts of readers of all ages. “It’s okay to be a little different from those around you. Rory’s story was created to shine a bright light for those who feel they are in a dark tunnel. Sometimes, life takes an unexpected turn, and all we can do is our best to adjust and live in our truth. When dealing with difficult situations and hard days, I hope we all choose positivity, like Rory did.” says Ashley Rebecca