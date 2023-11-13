Asian Coalition for Health Empowerment Organises CME at Vardhaman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital

New Delhi, November 13, 2023: In a groundbreaking Continued Medical Education ( CME ), recently held at Vardhaman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital , renowned experts from various fields came together to join forces to address the pressing global issue of addiction, offering holistic solutions that promise a path to wellness. The CME event titled ‘International Strategies for Best Practices in De-addiction’, highlighted the pressing need for comprehensive global strategies to combat addiction in all its forms. This significant gathering marked a pivotal step towards confronting the multifaceted challenges posed by addiction, affecting millions worldwide. In a groundbreaking ContinuedEducation (), recently held at, renowned experts from various fields came together to join forces to address the pressing global issue of addiction, offering holistic solutions that promise a path to wellness. Theevent titled ‘International Strategies for Best Practices in De-addiction’, highlighted the pressing need for comprehensive global strategies to combat addiction in all its forms. This significant gathering marked a pivotal step towards confronting the multifaceted challenges posed by addiction, affecting millions worldwide.

Setting the stage by emphasising the gravity of addiction, Prof. (Dr.) M. Wali, a Padma Shri Awardee and Senior Consultant at Shri Ganga Ram Hospital , further delved into addiction’s prevalence. He extended the conversation to emerging concerns, such as snake venom addiction, highlighting the role of depression, loneliness, and stress as underlying factors. Prof. Wali advocated for heart health through dietary enhancements, yoga practice, meditation, and eliminating the “three whites” from our diets. The captivating highlight of his presentation was a unique demonstration of medical aid via drone delivery.

Prof. Wali’s insights offer a holistic approach to addressing addiction by emphasising the significance of mental well-being and a balanced lifestyle.

Dr. Anil Chaturvedi, a distinguished Medical Adviser at ACHE and a recipient of the Dr B C Roy National Award for ‘Eminent Person-Literature’, emphasized, “The need for awareness and international collaboration in tackling addiction. Citing alarming statistics from the World Health Organization, Dr. Chaturvedi stressed the urgency of addressing addiction to substances such as drugs, alcohol, and tobacco, as well as emerging concerns like smartphone addiction. He highlighted positive trends observed in countries like Sweden, the UK, and Japan and called for comprehensive international strategies to achieve the goal of healthier lives.”

Dr. Chaturvedi’s message resonates with a stark reality: addiction affects lives on a global scale, and concerted efforts are essential for combating its consequences.

“In our pursuit of addressing addiction in all its forms, it’s vital to recognise the early vulnerabilities and factors contributing to substance misuse,” highlighted Dr. Jugal Kishore, Director Professor of Community Medicine at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital , New Delhi. “We’re thankful for the Asian Coalition for Health Empowerment (ACHE) for initiating a dialogue on SDG-3 (healthy lives and well-being for all). It’s crucial to understand that addiction often takes root during adolescence, and the key to prevention lies in early intervention. We must unite to foster healthier lives and well-being, starting from the formative years,” he added.

Dr. Jugal Kishore’s insights underscore the importance of early intervention and the role of community engagement in promoting healthier lives and well-being for all, aligning with the goals of Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG3).

The CME witnessed a coming together of luminaries from various fields, emphasising the urgent need for comprehensive international strategies to combat addiction’s pervasive consequences. Their collective message calls for a united front in establishing holistic de-addiction approaches, engaging governments, healthcare professionals, communities, and individuals in creating a healthier and more sustainable world, aligning with Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG3).