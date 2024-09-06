India,2024: Auckland University of Technology (AUT) has announced the launch of a pioneering summer school course, Taylor Swift: Communications Professional, marking Australasia’s first university-level course with the global pop icon. Offered by AUT’s School of Communication Studies, the course will critically analyse Taylor Swift’s 18-year career through the lens of modern communications disciplines.

Senior lecturer Rebecca Trelease (Te Āti Haunui a Pāpārangi) highlighted Swift’s mastery of communication as a driving force behind her media success. “Throughout her career, Taylor Swift has demonstrated excellence in lyrics, music, and a curated image of a pop culture phenomenon,” said Trelease. “What must also be examined is Swift’s prowess as a communications professional, the backbone to curating and maintaining her career in the media.”

The new course comes on the heels of overwhelming interest in Swiftposium, an academic conference held in February 2024 to critically examine Swift’s global impact. The conference, co-funded by AUT and partner universities in Australia, drew immense attention from both high-school students and fans alike, reflecting the singer’s widespread influence.

The Taylor Swift: Communications Professional course will allow students to learn and apply communications theory to Swift’s body of work. From analysing her visual and audio content to critiquing her branding strategies, the course offers students a unique opportunity to understand communication principles through the lens of a globally dominant figure in pop culture.

“This course is for everyone – from high school students eager for a head start on university study, to established professionals looking to expand their knowledge,” added Trelease. “We’re thrilled to offer a course that reflects the cultural relevance of Taylor Swift while equipping students with the tools to analyse and apply communication strategies in their own careers.”

The course will run from November 18 to December 13, coinciding with Taylor Swift’s 35th birthday, and will be held three days a week at AUT’s City Campus. If there is enough interest, AUT may also offer the course online to cater to students who are unable to attend in person.