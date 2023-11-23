Author Abbi Weber’s New Book, Elevendy

Saint Paul, MN, November 23, 2023 –Abbi Weber, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who incorporates her over fifty years of experience as an administrative assistant and her extensive family background into her writing, has completed her new book, “Elevendy”: a gripping story of a man whose life is forever changed as he uses the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center to walk away from his life and be among the missing.

“Michael Brandt has an early morning appointment in the north tower of the NATO buildings on September 11, 2001,” writes Weber. “Arriving in the city with time to spare, he stops in a coffee shop a short way from the tower to have a cup of coffee and read the morning newspaper. Time gets away from him. He hears a woman cry out and watches with the rest of the customers as the first airplane flies into the north tower. Horrified, they see the second airplane appear, repeating the path of the first, this time into the other tower. A man in a hard hat shouts, ‘We’ve got to get out of here! Those buildings are going to come down!’

“Panic takes over the group, and they join others in the street, running for shelter against the falling buildings. Michael joins them, but he walks carefully to avoid stumbling or hurting someone else. The others walk to safety, to their homes, to the subway trains leaving the area. Michael keeps on walking. Walking away, until…he disappears.”