Author B. R. Benson’s New Book Bonnie

Sequim, WA, March 15, 2024 –B. R. Benson has completed her new book, “Bonnie: The Seagull Who Wouldn’t Fly”: a charming story of a seagull who manages to overcome her fear of heights and learn how to fly.

Originally from Seattle, Washington, author B. R. Benson has lived in many parts of the beautiful country. After working for the Boeing company for twenty-nine years, Benson retired and now spends her time with friends and family, as well as writing her stories. Currently, she lives in Sequim, Washington, or as she calls it, “Paradise.”

“As I sat in my car on the Hood Canal Bridge in the state of Washington, I watched the seagulls fly and swim in the waters of Hood Canal,” writes Benson. “Now, I do not like heights, but I do like calm seas. However, I could not imagine surviving as a seagull, flying, diving, and swimming in the waters to survive. No way! So in talking with the ladies at the salon, I was going on and on about this, and they thought I should write a book about Bonnie, the seagull that wouldn’t fly. So here it is.”