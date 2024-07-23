Author Brooke Chlebeck Lewis’s New Book The Girl Who Curled Pug’s Tail

Lakewood, CA, July 23, 2024 –Brooke Chlebeck Lewis, a nurse and a lover of animals who spends her time volunteering at Hanaeleh, a local horse sanctuary, has completed her new book, “The Girl Who Curled Pug’s Tail”: a poignant and charming story of a senior dog who grows sad believing he will never be adopted from the dog rescue shelter, but finds a second chance at a new home in the arms of a young girl with a big heart.

“No one is safe from loneliness, depression, and feeling isolated,” writes Brooke. “When feeling down in the dumps, even good situations feel bleak. Loneliness does change how we feel, act, and look, but it can all change right back in a matter of seconds if given the right chance.

“This is a story of a pug who was so well loved, but when his owner left in an ambulance, Pug was left in his own sadness, the perfect curly tail left in a pitiful straight limp. Will he ever feel love again?

“In a dog rescue center, it is easy to take puppies home, but consider a senior dog. They are often there with a broken heart, knowing what true love could be. They are usually potty trained, done chewing, know tricks, and just want to be loved.”

Published by Page Publishing, Brooke Chlebeck Lewis’s engaging tale will help teach readers of all ages not to look past senior animals, or people for that matter. With colorful artwork by illustrator Mark Nino Balita, “The Girl Who Curled Pug’s Tail” is sure to resonate with readers of all ages, serving as a testament to the profound impact of compassion and the beauty of second chances.

All profits of “The Girl Who Curled Pug’s Tail” will go to local shelters.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Girl Who Curled Pug’s Tail” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.