Author Cathy Ulmer’s New Book, Christian ABC’s for You and Me

Spring Branch, TX, November 27, 2023 — Cathy Ulmer, a Christian, wife, and mother, as well as a retired US Air Force medic currently working as a registered nurse, has completed her new book, “Christian ABC’s for You and Me”: a charming read that takes readers through the alphabet, attributing each letter to important characters and stories from the Bible to help introduce young readers to the Lord and his teachings.

“This book was created out of love for God and poetry,” writes Ulmer. “It teaches the alphabet in a poetic way using rhymes and illustrations of biblical history and ideology. [My] hope is that questions will arise from the curiosity of children that parents can answer for their children, bringing them closer in a relationship with Jesus Christ.”

Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Cathy Ulmer’s riveting tale is the perfect tool to help readers of all ages grow in their understanding of the Lord and strengthen their faith in him through a fun and engaging poem that brings to life different characters and concepts from the Bible.

Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Christian ABC’s for You and Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.